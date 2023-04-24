Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DentsuKLAInvibes AdvertisingWunderman ThompsonThe CoupOgilvy South AfricaBateleur Brand PlanningTractor OutdoorYehBaby Marketing CreativesOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)Business and Arts South AfricaHelmDUKEHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


KLA announces winners for 2023 Q1 Quarterly Buzz

24 Apr 2023
Issued by: KLA
KLA, YouGov's exclusive sub-Saharan partner, has released the second set of results from their Quarterly Buzz, which is an evaluation of the top brands according to public perception, measured daily over a three-month period. The first Quarterly Buzz was announced in January 2023.

Quarterly Buzz is powered by YouGov’s BrandIndex tool which continuously measures the public’s perception of more than 190 brands across seven sectors in South Africa. It tracks the top 10 performing brands across all sectors as well as the top five brands within each sector.

The BrandIndex tool works across 16 metrics that cover the marketing funnel. One of these metrics is the Buzz metric, hence the name Quarterly Buzz. The Buzz metric specifically measures consumer perception - whether consumers have heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the past two weeks. The performance score achieved can range from +100 to -100 with a net score indicative of a brand’s overall performance relative to other brands. These scores are tallied up over a three-month period for the Quarterly Buzz results.

“This insight, along with greater depth of the other metrics tracked, aims to support marketers in making informed decisions about their brands that feed into marketing strategies and brand positioning,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant of Insights at KLA.

The top performing brands across all sectors in Q1.

KLA announces winners for 2023 Q1 Quarterly Buzz

In the latest Quarterly Buzz, telecommunications and fuel brands are a new feature. However, grocery retailers continue to feature prominently with four brands, namely Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay and Shoprite in the top 10. Takealot (specifically the automotive department that includes the sale of car accessories) and Woolworths Food continue to dominate this quarter.
While maintaining performance, both Takealot and Woolworths Food experienced a gradual softening on Buzz performance this quarter. Takealot declined on ‘reputation and consideration’, with a slide across all 16 metrics, while Woolworths Food was down on ‘ad awareness and quality’ perceptions, but up on ‘purchase intent’. Notably, a decline was seen across all the top 10 brands, with six declining on Buzz performance.

“These results are reflective of the tough economic environment that South African consumers are faced with, like fuel price hikes, aggravated load shedding, and the subsequent impact on the pricing of necessity items,” adds Naik.

Vodacom moved into the top 10 this quarter – it was placed at 16 in the last quarter, with a significant growth in ‘value for money’ perceptions.

Engen also features in the top 10, improving by 5 rank positions from the previous Quarterly Buzz, with a significant improvement in Customers Purchase Intent.

Sector specific results for Q1

KLA announces winners for 2023 Q1 Quarterly Buzz

KLA’s Quarterly Buzz brand winners present an overview of the current market landscape on the Buzz metric.

For more information about the Quarterly Buzz visit www.kla.co.za or contact az.oc.alk@seiriuqne.

NextOptions
KLA
We're a full-service market research agency know for taking on client's challenges and working alongside them to find solutions. So, when your business needs intelligence that moves the needle, at KLA, we get it!
Read more: top brands, YouGov, KLA

Related

Semigration as an emerging trend: South Africans are seeking change and a better lifestyle
KLASemigration as an emerging trend: South Africans are seeking change and a better lifestyle13 Dec 2022
TalkWalker and YouGov report: 66% of GCC consumers look at the price first
TalkwalkerTalkWalker and YouGov report: 66% of GCC consumers look at the price first10 May 2022
Are 'influencer fatigue' and distrust signalling a comeback for traditional advertising?
Spark MediaAre 'influencer fatigue' and distrust signalling a comeback for traditional advertising?23 Mar 2022
Municipal elections: Research indicates that South Africans will head to the polls
KLAMunicipal elections: Research indicates that South Africans will head to the polls28 Oct 2021
The Basic Income Grant - research reveals where opportunities lie for brands and businesses
KLAThe Basic Income Grant - research reveals where opportunities lie for brands and businesses6 Oct 2021
How to market meat-free to meat-eaters
KLAHow to market meat-free to meat-eaters3 Jun 2021
When evolving's just not enough: Research company KLA rebrands
KLAWhen evolving's just not enough: Research company KLA rebrands8 Apr 2021
Your brand's not only about you: The role of research in a rebranding process
KLAYour brand's not only about you: The role of research in a rebranding process30 Mar 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz