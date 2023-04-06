Industries

Assegai Awards 2023 entries open 11 April 2023

6 Apr 2023
Issued by: DMASA
We are excited to announce that the 2023 season of the Assegai Awards will open on 11 April for entries!
Assegai Awards 2023 entries open 11 April 2023

The Assegai Awards celebrates the best in South African advertising, media, communication, and marketing. It is the only awards show that recognises excellence across all disciplines, from the most traditional to the most innovative, from the most strategic to the most creative. An Assegai Award does not give honours for extravagant production values, enormous budgets, or big-name companies. Rather, it recognises breakthrough strategy, creative brilliance, and outstanding results in ROI.

Assegai Awards 2023 refreshed look
Assegai Awards 2023 refreshed look

Issued by DMASA 3 days ago

The 2023 season of the Assegai Awards sees a refreshed look and website, as well as a slick and simple entry process. Entries will be accepted from 11 April until the deadline of 31 August 2023.

We are looking forward to seeing the best in South African advertising and marketing over the coming weeks and months. Get your entries in early and make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to be recognised for your hard work and creativity.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
