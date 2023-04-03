Canal+ and Showmax's Spinners nominated for best series at Canneseries

Making history

This marks the first African series selected in Canneseries’ history. Spinners shows us the rather unworthy daily life of gangs in the Cape Town projects. In this true Malthusian urban jungle, where you better not have any feelings, the main character will find redemption in spinning, a new automobile sport that entails making artistic figures with damaged cars.

Spinners has been nominated for Best Series, a prestigious category that recognises the most outstanding television productions from around the world. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the show's cast and crew, who have worked tirelessly to bring this story to life.

– Martin Hiller, MIP Africa

Albin Lewi, artistic director for Canneseries says: “We have a dedicated international jury that judge the first two episodes of the 10 series in order to decide the awards for: Best Series, Best Screenplay, Best Performance, Special Performance, and Best Music.”

With regards to the growth of the African film and television industry Lewi says: “We are witnessing a growth of African productions, and are being approached by more and more producers, creators and distributors dedicated to the African content. The judging criteria is purely based on quality and not territory, so for Spinners to be the first African series to be nominated is testament to the quality of the production.” He adds: “We hope to see more African series nominated in future editions.”

The show's nomination also highlights the increasing prominence of African-produced content on the global stage. Shows like Queen Sono, Blood & Water, and now Spinners have gained critical acclaim and helped to raise the profile of African storytelling in the international media landscape.

Empreinte Digitale, the one of the production companies behind Spinners, has a proven track record of producing high-quality content for both local and international audiences. The series is co-produced by Ramadan Suleman, founder of the Johannesburg-based, Natives at Large which produced Zulu Love Letter which played Venice in Toronto in 2004. With its compelling storyline and talented cast, Spinners promises to be a hit with viewers around the world.

What is next?

“The show's success at the Canneseries is a promising sign for the future of African-produced content, as it demonstrates the potential for growth and success in the entertainment industry. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting and investing in local talent and creativity,” says Martin Hiller, event director: MIP Africa.

With MIP Africa returning to Cape Town, from 4 to 6 September 2023 with a mission to discover the next wave of African storytellers, Spinners is a testament to the exceptional talent and ability to bring African stories on the global stage.

As viewers eagerly anticipate the show's release this year on Showmax, Spinners has already made a significant impact on the entertainment industry and will continue to do so in the future.



