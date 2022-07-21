Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AbnormalMotsepe AdvertisingIrvine PartnersDMASAUniversity of PretoriaEast Coast RadioFlow CommunicationsDUO Marketing + CommunicationsEverlyticBusiness and Arts South AfricaShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaBabyYumYum.co.zaWavemakerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Technical Investment Writer - Financial Services Cape Town
  • Integrated Marketing Communications Project Coordinator Johannesburg
  • CRM Coordinator - Renowned ISP Cape Town
  • Head of Marketing - Sports Entertainment Platform Johannesburg
  • Marketing Administrator Johannesburg
  • Growth Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • CRM Coordinator Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Analyst - Financial Services Sector Cape Town
  • Marketing Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    #Newsmaker: Vaughan Croeser walking the talk for good

    21 Jul 2022
    Recently appointed South African Breweries (SAB) VP of marketing for South Africa, Vaughan Croeser reflects on his career with the brewery, from highlights such as the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa to this year's Cannes Lions.
    Image supplied. SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Vaughan Croeser reflects on his career with the brewery
    Image supplied. SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Vaughan Croeser reflects on his career with the brewery

    SAB's Carling Black Label (AB InBev) won a Gold Lion at Cannes for Bride Armour entry and Croeser will be discussing this as part of a panel at the upcoming Full Circle, an event that will unpack the top trends, insights, and award-winning work gleaned from the Cannes Lions.

    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this
    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this

    4 Jul 2022

    What excites you the most about your new appointment?

    I believe that in every job we do, we must leave things better than what we found them. SAB has an excellent track record for building great brands and nurturing talented people and I am excited to play a part in that legacy. I have always been concerned with the idea of unrealised potential, so what excites me most is seeing our business and people grow. SAB is a remarkable place for talent to thrive.

    Stories – great stories – have always embodied the SAB brands. How will you build on this in your position?

    Telling great stories is a wonderful way to build affinity towards brands, but for us to remain successful and make a meaningful impact our brands also must walk the talk. This means that our brands must take actions that grow our business and make the world better – those are the kind of stories I would like to tell.

    You have been with SAB for most of your career, starting as a representative. What are some of the biggest changes you have seen over the years in the industry?

    Technology as an enabler for growth has been the biggest change that I have observed over the last few years. We have recently launched our BEES brand, a business-to-business platform that greatly enhances the customer experience of doing business with us. Seamless order taking and payment portals with customised product and quantity recommendations. Live tracking of deliveries and built-in social media applications that enable customers to advertise their businesses to consumers in their area. It’s a transformational technology.

    SAB to invest an additional R920m into local breweries
    SAB to invest an additional R920m into local breweries

    24 Mar 2022

    How has this led to changed brand strategies?

    These new technologies have driven more integration between our marketing and sales organisation but have also resulted in a step-change in building our digital capabilities. The growth of e-commerce and the ability to speak directly to consumers has forced our brands to think more holistically about the consumer journey.

    What are highlights in your career?

    I thoroughly enjoyed being part of the 2010 Fifa World Cup campaign, where we welcomed the world to South Africa. It reminded me of what South Africans are capable of and who we truly are as a nation.

    As a sponsor of our national sporting teams, witnessing the Springboks’ historic third Ruby World Cup win in Japan was simply euphoric.

    More recently, I had the privilege of seeing our brands’ work being recognised at the Cannes Lions. Watching our brands compete and win on the world stage for work that’s solving real societal issues was inspiring.

    Source: © Twitter Ogilvy wins SA's 2nd Gold Lion at Cannes 2022 for Bride Armour (BcArling Black Label, AB InBev)
    2nd Gold Lion for SA at Cannes 2022

    24 Jun 2022

    Our brands were inspiring at Cannes, especially as the winning work that solves real societal issues, tell us more about this.

    Our Carling Black Label brand’s #NoExcuse movement has over the last five years been actively involved in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), deploying awareness campaigns, mentorship tools for men, GBV help-lines for potential perpetrators and victims, as well as the launch of GBV centres in vulnerable communities.

    How do the learnings from Cannes translate back to SA and SAB and its brands?

    Given our size and influence, we can harness the power of creativity to tackle a myriad of issues that South Africans face. A key theme we discussed with our agency partners is the importance of bravery in confronting these challenges. When your belief in the cause is greater than your instinct for self-preservation you can achieve almost anything.

    Given the severity of the challenges our country faces it’s easy to default to a degree of apathy or even hopelessness and I believe we must fight vehemently against this.

    Our people, our brands and our creativity must be harnessed to solve these challenges and be the counterpoint to hopelessness.

    Beer has formed an integral part of society for millennia and I love the idea that we bring people together in those moments of friendship, community and celebration, but also the fact that we have the scale to make a real impact.

    Recently Castle Lite announced it is switching to brewing with renewable energy which is a highly relevant and topical proposition, while Castle Lager is embarking on an expansive campaign to help small community-based businesses grow by offering free advertising space on our packaging.

    Flying Fish’s #EatWithIt campaign reminds consumers to eat before drinking, aiming to reduce harmful consumption and Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse campaign continues to be a force for good in the fight against GBV.

    This kind of work proves that purposeful brands that harness creativity can be good for business and good for communities.

    NextOptions
    Read more: SAB, South African Breweries, Carling Black Label, GBV, #Newsmaker, Vaughan Croeser, Cannes Lions 2022



    Related

    #Newsmaker: Terence Steenkamp appointed Mercedes-Benz SA's new media specialist
    #Newsmaker: Terence Steenkamp appointed Mercedes-Benz SA's new media specialist2 days ago
    Supplied. Mpume Ngobese, Joe Public's co-MD examines the shifts we are seeing from brands globally following the recent Cannes Lions
    Concept and Craft: the key to winning work4 Jul 2022
    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this
    The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this4 Jul 2022
    Supplied. From the left to right: MD Primestars - Martin Stewart, head of business -The Foschini Group (Markham) - Jenni Lee, Markham head of marketing- Nicol Rademeyer and COO Primestars - Nkosinathi Moshoana at the launch of the What About The Boys initiative at the JSE
    What about the Boys initiative to fight GBV launches1 Jul 2022
    Ogilvy leads South African agency performance at Cannes Lions 2022
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy leads South African agency performance at Cannes Lions 202230 Jun 2022
    Source: © Contagious
    Cannes Lions 2022 Grand Prix winners round up30 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz