Loeries provide 5-day window for entries

The Loeries has announced that the Loeries entry system will be open for a limited five-day period, from 25 to 29 July for entries, following numerous requests for an additional period of time to enter.

The Loeries' original deadline for entries had previously been extended to 30 June 2022.

Entries must relate to work undertaken between 1 June 2021 and 30 June 2022. The awards will take place during the Loeries Creative Week, which takes place will take place from 3 to 8 October 2022 in Cape Town.