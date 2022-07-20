Loeries Special Section

Loeries provide 5-day window for entries

20 Jul 2022
The Loeries has announced that the Loeries entry system will be open for a limited five-day period, from 25 to 29 July for entries, following numerous requests for an additional period of time to enter.
Source: © Campaign ME
Source: © Campaign ME Campaign ME

The Loeries' original deadline for entries had previously been extended to 30 June 2022.

Entries must relate to work undertaken between 1 June 2021 and 30 June 2022. The awards will take place during the Loeries Creative Week, which takes place will take place from 3 to 8 October 2022 in Cape Town.



