Discovery Group & CMO win top leadership awards at 2022 MAA

Last night the Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) named the Discovery Group the Accenture Song 2022 Marketing Organisation of the Year and its CMO, Firoze Bhorat, the 2022 Marketing Person of the Year.

Discovery Bank also won the Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Award and Discovery Insurance won the Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Award.

Jared Patel, head of marketing at Sea Harvest Group, was named the Mondelez 2022 Rising Star of the Year Award.

The MAA, presented by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and endorsed by the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA, named winners across 14 categories at an event held at The Forum | Alice Lane in Sandton.

Strategic marketing to catalyse business growth

Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar’s Insight Division, South Africa and current chairperson of MAA says all three of the Marketing Leadership Award winners demonstrated impeccable application of marketing as a strategic craft and were most deserving of these accolades.

“The MAA judges were very clear that the winners had to consistently show the potential of strategic marketing to catalyse business growth. These awards are an opportunity to prove, with empirical evidence, the positive impact of marketing and brand building as a critical commercial tool of growth, and Bhorat, the Discovery Group and Patel did just that,” he says.

Marketer of the Year Award

Marketer of the Year Award is a nominated award category that was fiercely contested this year.

Doug Mattheus, adjunct professor of Marketing at the Nelson Mandela University and chairman of the Marketer of the Year selection committee, noted that all the finalists embraced this year’s MAA theme, ‘marketing that means business', showing their understanding of the strategic link between marketing and business results.

“Bhorat embodies all these attributes…and more. His influence, value and presence are immense as he leads a large, centrally-controlled marketing team in a giant organisation, where each division is a business on its own that competes against other established companies in highly-traded sectors," Mattheus explains.

"As an exco member, he does justice to the profession in all its aspects, from his digital-first view to the detailed customer understanding he employs across all channels, creating shared value, promoting diversity, and building the brand and culture while showing excellent business results,” adds Mattheus.

The Marketing Organisation of the Year Award

This Award celebrates the organisation that has most clearly demonstrated how its business, brand and marketing strategy are closely aligned and executed to drive sustained returns.

Haydn Townsend, MAA council member and an MD at Accenture Song – sponsor of the MAA Marketing Organisation of the Year Award – says entrants had to show how their marketing initiatives had related to sustained performance towards the triple bottom line over a three-year period.

“This is one of the industry’s most meaningful awards because it interrogates companies from a holistic perspective. It delves into what it takes to be an organisation that embraces the entire brand experience and remains relevant doing it.

"This award is not only important for the recognition it bestows on the winner – in this case, The Discovery Group but, as an example of best practice, also a future learning tool from which the whole industry can benefit,” says Townsend.

(Supplied) Jared Patel, head of marketing at Sea Harvest Group, winner of the MAA 2022 Rising Star of the Year Award

Rising Star of the Year Award

This year’s Rising Star of the Year Award, sponsored by Mondelēz Africa, celebrates the best young marketer under the age of 35 who showed their potential to become an outstanding industry leader, through impactful, analytical and creative marketing efforts.

Thembi Butelezi, equity and marketing strategy lead at Mondelēz Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasises the importance of young marketers being able to leverage a balanced skill set, especially in a volatile operating climate.

“The current business and marketing landscape is constantly evolving. This is complicated further by a highly competitive environment.

"The most successful marketers, like Patel, are those who leverage a diverse and commercially minded skill set to encourage transformation through thinking holistically about growth. This not only supports strategic growth now but future-proofs their organisations in the long term," says Butelezi.

2022 Marketing Achievement Award winners

The Sanlam Excellence in Purpose Led Marketing Award goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy

goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing Award goes to Nedbank for Nedbank Runified. Agency partner: Levergy

goes to Nedbank for Nedbank Runified. Agency partner: Levergy The Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Award goes to Discovery Bank for Discovery Bank | The Future of Banking. Now.

goes to Discovery Bank for Discovery Bank | The Future of Banking. Now. The Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Award goes to Distell for Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar. Agency partner: Grey Advertising Africa

goes to Distell for Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar. Agency partner: Grey Advertising Africa The Old Mutual Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch Award goes to Tiger Brands for Facebook Flavoured Tinkies. Agency partner: Hellosquare

goes to Tiger Brands for Facebook Flavoured Tinkies. Agency partner: Hellosquare The Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Award goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy South Africa

goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy South Africa The HKLM Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B Award goes to Nando’s for Nando’s B2B Voucher Programme.

goes to Nando’s for Nando’s B2B Voucher Programme. The Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Award goes to Discovery Insurance for Restaurant ReDiscovery Campaign, by Discovery Business Insurance. Agency partner: Røering Creative Kin

goes to Discovery Insurance for Restaurant ReDiscovery Campaign, by Discovery Business Insurance. Agency partner: Røering Creative Kin The Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Award goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy South Africa

goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy South Africa Excellence in Internal Marketing Award goes to Nando’s for Nando’s “This Is Us!” campaign: Using music to raise the spirit of Nandocas. Agency partner: Mama Creative

goes to Nando’s for Nando’s “This Is Us!” campaign: Using music to raise the spirit of Nandocas. Agency partner: Mama Creative The Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Award goes to Sanlam for Sanlam Digital Brand Marketing | Live with confidence. Agency partner: King James

The Excellence in Reputation Management Award was not awarded. While there was some good work entered into this category, the MAA judges thought that submissions entered this year were not of the standard required to win a Marketing Achievement Award.

This year’s MAA entries in 14 different award categories were judged by 50 industry experts against strict criteria, including the impact of the marketing campaign on business objectives and bottom line.