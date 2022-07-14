Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingTopco MediaEverlyticIndaba Billboards & MediaV5 DigitalSprout Performance PartnersPrimedia OutdoorKaya 959TenacityPRTalkwalkerMachine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Growth Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • CRM Coordinator Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Analyst - Financial Services Sector Cape Town
  • Marketing Executive Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Analyst Pretoria
  • Junior/Mid-Weight Copywriter Cape Town
  • Strategist Johannesburg
  • Community Manager - Employer Brand Cape Town
  • Group Head of Marketing - Financial Services Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Discovery Group & CMO win top leadership awards at 2022 MAA

    14 Jul 2022
    Last night the Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) named the Discovery Group the Accenture Song 2022 Marketing Organisation of the Year and its CMO, Firoze Bhorat, the 2022 Marketing Person of the Year.
    Firoze Bhorat, CMO at The Discovery Group is named the MAA 2022 Marketer of the Year Award
    Firoze Bhorat, CMO at The Discovery Group is named the MAA 2022 Marketer of the Year Award

    Discovery Bank also won the Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Award and Discovery Insurance won the Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Award.

    Jared Patel, head of marketing at Sea Harvest Group, was named the Mondelez 2022 Rising Star of the Year Award.

    The MAA, presented by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and endorsed by the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA, named winners across 14 categories at an event held at The Forum | Alice Lane in Sandton.

    Strategic marketing to catalyse business growth

    Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar’s Insight Division, South Africa and current chairperson of MAA says all three of the Marketing Leadership Award winners demonstrated impeccable application of marketing as a strategic craft and were most deserving of these accolades.

    “The MAA judges were very clear that the winners had to consistently show the potential of strategic marketing to catalyse business growth. These awards are an opportunity to prove, with empirical evidence, the positive impact of marketing and brand building as a critical commercial tool of growth, and Bhorat, the Discovery Group and Patel did just that,” he says.

    Supplied. The five finalists in the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards’ (MAA) Marketer of the Year Award
    Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced

    5 Jul 2022

    Marketer of the Year Award

    Marketer of the Year Award is a nominated award category that was fiercely contested this year.

    Doug Mattheus, adjunct professor of Marketing at the Nelson Mandela University and chairman of the Marketer of the Year selection committee, noted that all the finalists embraced this year’s MAA theme, ‘marketing that means business', showing their understanding of the strategic link between marketing and business results.

    “Bhorat embodies all these attributes…and more. His influence, value and presence are immense as he leads a large, centrally-controlled marketing team in a giant organisation, where each division is a business on its own that competes against other established companies in highly-traded sectors," Mattheus explains.

    "As an exco member, he does justice to the profession in all its aspects, from his digital-first view to the detailed customer understanding he employs across all channels, creating shared value, promoting diversity, and building the brand and culture while showing excellent business results,” adds Mattheus.

    The Marketing Organisation of the Year Award

    This Award celebrates the organisation that has most clearly demonstrated how its business, brand and marketing strategy are closely aligned and executed to drive sustained returns.

    Haydn Townsend, MAA council member and an MD at Accenture Song – sponsor of the MAA Marketing Organisation of the Year Award – says entrants had to show how their marketing initiatives had related to sustained performance towards the triple bottom line over a three-year period.

    “This is one of the industry’s most meaningful awards because it interrogates companies from a holistic perspective. It delves into what it takes to be an organisation that embraces the entire brand experience and remains relevant doing it.

    "This award is not only important for the recognition it bestows on the winner – in this case, The Discovery Group but, as an example of best practice, also a future learning tool from which the whole industry can benefit,” says Townsend.

    (Supplied) Jared Patel, head of marketing at Sea Harvest Group, winner of the MAA 2022 Rising Star of the Year Award
    (Supplied) Jared Patel, head of marketing at Sea Harvest Group, winner of the MAA 2022 Rising Star of the Year Award

    Rising Star of the Year Award

    This year’s Rising Star of the Year Award, sponsored by Mondelēz Africa, celebrates the best young marketer under the age of 35 who showed their potential to become an outstanding industry leader, through impactful, analytical and creative marketing efforts.

    Thembi Butelezi, equity and marketing strategy lead at Mondelēz Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasises the importance of young marketers being able to leverage a balanced skill set, especially in a volatile operating climate.

    “The current business and marketing landscape is constantly evolving. This is complicated further by a highly competitive environment.

    "The most successful marketers, like Patel, are those who leverage a diverse and commercially minded skill set to encourage transformation through thinking holistically about growth. This not only supports strategic growth now but future-proofs their organisations in the long term," says Butelezi.

    Supplied.
    All the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards qualifiers

    8 Jul 2022

    2022 Marketing Achievement Award winners

    • The Sanlam Excellence in Purpose Led Marketing Award goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy
    • Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing Award goes to Nedbank for Nedbank Runified. Agency partner: Levergy
    • The Kantar Excellence in Brand Positioning Award goes to Discovery Bank for Discovery Bank | The Future of Banking. Now.
    • The Absa Excellence in Marketing Innovation Award goes to Distell for Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar. Agency partner: Grey Advertising Africa
    • The Old Mutual Excellence in New Product or Brand Launch Award goes to Tiger Brands for Facebook Flavoured Tinkies. Agency partner: Hellosquare
    • The Nando's Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing Award goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy South Africa
    • The HKLM Excellence in Brand Marketing B2B Award goes to Nando’s for Nando’s B2B Voucher Programme.
    • The Telkom Excellence in Resourceful Marketing Award goes to Discovery Insurance for Restaurant ReDiscovery Campaign, by Discovery Business Insurance. Agency partner: Røering Creative Kin
    • The Primedia Outdoor Excellence in Integrated Marketing Award goes to Mondelēz for Cadbury Dairy Milk #InOurOwnWords. Agency partner: Ogilvy South Africa
    • Excellence in Internal Marketing Award goes to Nando’s for Nando’s “This Is Us!” campaign: Using music to raise the spirit of Nandocas. Agency partner: Mama Creative
    • The Google Excellence in Digital Brand Marketing Award goes to Sanlam for Sanlam Digital Brand Marketing | Live with confidence. Agency partner: King James

    The Excellence in Reputation Management Award was not awarded. While there was some good work entered into this category, the MAA judges thought that submissions entered this year were not of the standard required to win a Marketing Achievement Award.

    This year’s MAA entries in 14 different award categories were judged by 50 industry experts against strict criteria, including the impact of the marketing campaign on business objectives and bottom line.

    NextOptions
    Read more: marketing, SABC, Distell, Tiger Brands, Nando's, Joe Public, Ogilvy South Africa, Doug Mattheus, Ivan Moroke, Jared Patel, Mondelez, Haydn Townsend, Marketing Achievement Awards, Firoze Bhorat, discovery group



    Related

    Source: ©Olga Yastremska -
    Tiger Brands extends operations at Ashton fruit factory for another season1 day ago
    Image supplied: Artist at the Halls Breathing Space Masterclass
    Halls campaign seeks to support art industry1 day ago
    Source: © CMO Council A new report show that 62% of marketers are only moderately confident (or worse) in their data, analytics and insights systems
    Two-thirds of global marketers lack confidence in their data, analytics and insights1 day ago
    Supplied. To kickstart the Make Your Tabel Bigger campaign, Nando’s hosted a passport chase with media, influencers, and friends of the brand, as they traversed some iconic spots
    Nando's invites Mzansi to Make Your Table Bigger2 days ago
    Supplied.
    All the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards qualifiers8 Jul 2022
    Supplied. Susie Hart, head of brand, the Unlimited
    #BehindTheBrandManager: Susie Hart, The Unlimited's head of brand8 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz