Final Warc Awards for Effectiveness shortlists released

The final three shortlists for the Warc Awards for Effectiveness have been announced.
Judges Zena Srivatsa Arnold, Suresh Balaji and Ann Mukherjee
The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2022 is a global competition launched in 2021 in association with Lions, awarding the best marketing campaigns that deliver business results.
Instant Impact category
Awarding short-term campaigns (with a duration of six months or less) that led directly to a sales increase, the jury, chaired by Zena Srivatsa Arnold, SVP, Carbonated Soft Drinks, PepsiCo, have shortlisted 21 entries.
Australia and the US have four shortlisted entries each, followed by Canada with three and India with two. Brazil, Egypt, Lebanon, New Zealand and Taiwan have one each. There are three regional campaigns – for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and North America.
McCann leads the way with six campaigns on the shortlist by four different agencies. Shortlisted brands include Deutsche Bahn, Head & Shoulders, Ikea, Nesquik and Snickers.
See the full shortlist here
Sustained Growth category
Campaigns for Cerveza Aguila, Hyundai, Lotto New Zealand and Special Olympics Belgium are among the ten entries from seven markets – Australia, Belgium, Colombia, India, Lebanon, New Zealand and USA – that have made the shortlist.
Awarding campaigns that have invested in building a brand over time (12 months or more), the category was judged by a panel of industry experts chaired by Suresh Balaji, Apac chief marketing officer, HSBC.
See the full shortlist here
Brand Purpose category
Honouring marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as benefit the wider community, the jury chaired by Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America, have shortlisted 11 campaigns.
Included are two Global campaigns for brands Sheba and Finish, two Middle East and Africa campaigns for Finish and Adidas and an SK-II campaign that ran in Asia and the US. India has two campaigns shortlisted, and there are one each for Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.
See the full shortlist here
The juries all applied the Warc/Lions Creative Effectiveness Ladder, a unique tool providing a consistent approach and global language to benchmark effectiveness.
Chiara Manco, commissioning editor for case studies at Warc, said, “We are excited to see such a variety of global and local brands created by agencies from across the world represented in these three shortlists – all of which have gone through a very rigorous judging process. Together with those shortlisted for the other three categories – Business-to-Business, Collaboration and Culture and Customer Experience – a total of 72 entries have been shortlisted this year. It is now with great anticipation that we look forward to announcing the winners.”
The winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for each of the six categories will be announced throughout the day on 23 June on the Warc website
. The Grands Prix winners will be revealed during the Effectiveness Show, broadcast online by Cannes Lions at the end of the same day.