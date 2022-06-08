MultiChoice launches talent incubator for young content creators

MultiChoice is launching an incubator programme that aims to unlock the next generation of digital video content creators.
MultiChoice is looking for 10 video content creators native to the TikTok platform and between the ages of 18-35. The content creators chosen will become part of the Multichoice Studio Reach incubator - an online content creation programme in which they will learn digital storytelling skills, business skills, connect with other creators, and a one-year subsidized internship with Multichoice brands which will run from 20 June 2022 to 20 June 2023.
The programme aims to engage young creative digital thinkers to produce digital-first content in line with future thinking and social trends.
“It is our continued commitment to enrich lives, and this programme aims to do just that. We are excited to bring this programme to life and work hand in hand with up-and-coming content creators in honing their skillsets,” says Collen Dlamini, group executive for Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice.
“There is an abundance of untapped creatives amongst our nation’s youth, who only need a springboard to showcase their skills. Multichoice wants to offer a hand up to help kick-start the careers for 10 young creatives, giving them the opportunity to improve their abilities as digital content creators,” explains Dlamini.
How to enter
- Create a one-minute video on TikTok using the hashtag #YouthOwned sharing what makes you Mzansi's coolest youth.
- Your submission must be no more than 60 seconds in length and remain on your personal account on the TikTok App for at least 60 calendar days after the expiration of the application period.
- Your video must be original, exclusively created and owned by you, and you must have all rights necessary to submit the video, including written permission from anyone featured in your video (or if under 18, written permission from their parent or legal guardian).
- Your video must have been produced in a safe and responsible manner, having due regard for the physical, mental, and moral effects on all individuals involved; you should have a following of 5,000 - 30,000 and your TikTok account has been active for at least three months.
- You need to meet the application requirements for MultiChoice’s Yes4Youth programme.
For more information on how to enter and terms and conditions, go here
.