Ogilvy Cape Town and Volkswagen South Africa uplift young and aspiring local artists through #MswenkoChallenge

To launch the new Polo Vivo Mswenko, Volkswagen South Africa, and Ogilvy Cape Town collaborated with some of Mzansi's hottest creatives, GALXBOY (founded by Thatiso Dube) and Yay Abe (Russell Abrahams) to kickstart a crowd-sourced campaign inspired by the streets of SA and the spirit of "Mswenko".