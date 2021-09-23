Jury announced for Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards

The Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards have announced their jury for 2021, starting with Loeries Hall of Fame-r, Boniswa Pezisa as jury president. Now executive director at Mediology, Pezisa is a proud MzansiGlot speaking Sesotho, Setswana, isiZulu and isiXhosa.

Sanele Ngubane – CD of Toasted Samish



Ntando Msibi – senior copywriter, Joe Public United



Vumile Mavumengwana – CD of VM DSGN



Bonolo Modise – creative fixer and Creative Director



Seth Beukes – senior AD, WPP Team Liquid



Coenraad Grebe – CD, Halo



Sunshine Shibambo – owner, Cheri Yase Kasi



Sibusiso Sitole – CEO, The Odd Number



Dillion Phiri – festival curator, Fak’ugesi / Tshimologong Precinct



Jabulani Sigege – ECD, Wunderman Thompson



Richardt Strydom – digital brand custodian Manager, Black Khaki Brand Communicators



Terry McKenna – ECD, The Odd Number



Lilian van der Merwe – CD, Independent



Khuthala Gala Holten – co-MD, Joe Public United



Tumi Sethebe – ECD, The Riverbed Agency



Tshepo Tumahole – copywriter, Joe Public United



Tshepo Mogorosi – creative group head, Joe Public United



Justice Mukheli – film director, Romance Films



Mpumi Ngwenya – Founder / CD, 88 Eleven Concepts



Lufuno Mavhungu – CD, Independent



Simone Bosman – founder, OsuCreative



Tshegofatso Phetlhe – CD, VMLY&R

“We have a stellar jury this year to review our record number of entries,” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s GM, “We have steadily increased entries since we took over management of the awards, while also working to drive them into a more inclusive and diverse space. This year, we have reached a new record high, which is indicative really of South Africa embracing and celebrating the use of our indigenous languages more and more in all communication.”The jury members are:Pendoring’s campaign this year focuses on the importance of developing multilingualism in society. In a country where more than 91% of South Africans have an indigenous mother tongue, mono-culture strips us of our dignity and rich cultural resources in favour of internationalisation. The female-led campaign by Think Creative Africa and visual artist Lady Skollie makes a bold call for our mother tongues and for multilingualism to be applied at all levels of society, from early childhood development to the corporate environment. This is underpinned by the global UN Decade of Indigenous Languages that kicks off in 2022.