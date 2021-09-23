Industries

Jury announced for Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards

23 Sep 2021
The Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards have announced their jury for 2021, starting with Loeries Hall of Fame-r, Boniswa Pezisa as jury president. Now executive director at Mediology, Pezisa is a proud MzansiGlot speaking Sesotho, Setswana, isiZulu and isiXhosa.
“We have a stellar jury this year to review our record number of entries,” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s GM, “We have steadily increased entries since we took over management of the awards, while also working to drive them into a more inclusive and diverse space. This year, we have reached a new record high, which is indicative really of South Africa embracing and celebrating the use of our indigenous languages more and more in all communication.”
#Newsmaker: Boniswa Pezisa joins Mediology as executive director
By Evan-Lee Courie 10 Jun 2021


The jury members are:
  • Sanele Ngubane – CD of Toasted Samish
  • Ntando Msibi – senior copywriter, Joe Public United
  • Vumile Mavumengwana – CD of VM DSGN
  • Bonolo Modise – creative fixer and Creative Director
  • Seth Beukes – senior AD, WPP Team Liquid
  • Coenraad Grebe – CD, Halo
  • Sunshine Shibambo – owner, Cheri Yase Kasi
  • Sibusiso Sitole – CEO, The Odd Number
  • Dillion Phiri – festival curator, Fak’ugesi / Tshimologong Precinct
  • Jabulani Sigege – ECD, Wunderman Thompson
  • Richardt Strydom – digital brand custodian Manager, Black Khaki Brand Communicators
  • Terry McKenna – ECD, The Odd Number
  • Lilian van der Merwe – CD, Independent
  • Khuthala Gala Holten – co-MD, Joe Public United
  • Tumi Sethebe – ECD, The Riverbed Agency
  • Tshepo Tumahole – copywriter, Joe Public United
  • Tshepo Mogorosi – creative group head, Joe Public United
  • Justice Mukheli – film director, Romance Films
  • Mpumi Ngwenya – Founder / CD, 88 Eleven Concepts
  • Lufuno Mavhungu – CD, Independent
  • Simone Bosman – founder, OsuCreative
  • Tshegofatso Phetlhe – CD, VMLY&R

Pendoring’s campaign this year focuses on the importance of developing multilingualism in society. In a country where more than 91% of South Africans have an indigenous mother tongue, mono-culture strips us of our dignity and rich cultural resources in favour of internationalisation. The female-led campaign by Think Creative Africa and visual artist Lady Skollie makes a bold call for our mother tongues and for multilingualism to be applied at all levels of society, from early childhood development to the corporate environment. This is underpinned by the global UN Decade of Indigenous Languages that kicks off in 2022.
Read more: Pendoring, Eben Keun, Hollard, Pendoring Awards, Boniswa Pezisa

