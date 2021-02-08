Itu Senne shares how Covid-19 has impacted the world of sports marketing

The statement "we are not having fun together right now" really describes the current reality in the leisure activities, sport, entertainment and live events space...

Most people are at home, so viewing habits have changed, to the extent that you often get kids, parents and at times grandparents all sitting down to watch at the same time.

With almost all live sport suspended, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, we looked to our archives and saw this as an opportunity to give the fans a chance to relive some of the greatest moments in sport. We re-purposed content and acquired some of the best documentaries available, many of them from partners like ESPN.