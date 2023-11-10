OFM raises R500k+ for Cansa

In a remarkable display of solidarity and generosity OFM, the Sound of Your Life, successfully raised a staggering R575,000 during its PinkTober campaign. During October, this impactful initiative aimed to raise awareness of breast cancer and provide support to those affected by the disease.

The funds - raised through community contributions and the ‘Bowling 4 Boobies’ bowls evenings in Bloemfontein, Welkom, Klerksdorp and Hartswater – have been channeled towards the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).

“Cansa thanks OFM and everyone who supported us during this campaign for breast cancer. It is radio stations like OFM and the community’s support that help Cansa to continue to make a difference in the community. What’s important isn’t necessarily just the proceeds but the number of people we reach with such a campaign,” said Anita Snyders, Cansa’s national sustainability manager.

OFM's commitment to making a difference was evident throughout PinkTober, as it engaged its audience through powerful narratives, informative discussions, and community-driven activities. The overwhelming response from listeners, sponsors, and collaborators underscores the collective determination to address the challenges posed by breast cancer.

OFM Sales and Marketing Manager Anchen Lintvelt says, “PinkTober just confirmed once again that OFM listeners can stand together! All of us have been affected in some way or another by cancer, and PinkTober was an incredible initiative to give something back. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for every kind contribution.”

Partners like Round Table Southern Africa and Beefmaster also played a vital role in making the corporate bowls evening so successful.

“I think there is really no feeling like the feeling that you can make a difference in someone's life,” adds OFM brand manager Bianca Smit. “From OFM’s side, many thanks to everyone who participated in our PinkTober and our Bowling 4 Boobies campaigns. We are so grateful for every pledge, for everyone who wore pink on Wednesdays, for everyone who entered a team. It’s definitely thanks to you that we can hand over R575,000 to Cansa.”

Breast cancer affects millions worldwide, and initiatives like PinkTober play a key role in fostering awareness of early detection and support for those navigating the challenges of the disease. OFM remains steadfast in its commitment to make a positive impact in the community and looks forward to executing another Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in 2024.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.