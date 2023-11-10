Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_TradewayKLAGagasi FMMediaHeads 360AfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


OFM raises R500k+ for Cansa

10 Nov 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
In a remarkable display of solidarity and generosity OFM, the Sound of Your Life, successfully raised a staggering R575,000 during its PinkTober campaign. During October, this impactful initiative aimed to raise awareness of breast cancer and provide support to those affected by the disease.
OFM raises R500k+ for Cansa

The funds - raised through community contributions and the ‘Bowling 4 Boobies’ bowls evenings in Bloemfontein, Welkom, Klerksdorp and Hartswater – have been channeled towards the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).

“Cansa thanks OFM and everyone who supported us during this campaign for breast cancer. It is radio stations like OFM and the community’s support that help Cansa to continue to make a difference in the community. What’s important isn’t necessarily just the proceeds but the number of people we reach with such a campaign,” said Anita Snyders, Cansa’s national sustainability manager.

OFM's commitment to making a difference was evident throughout PinkTober, as it engaged its audience through powerful narratives, informative discussions, and community-driven activities. The overwhelming response from listeners, sponsors, and collaborators underscores the collective determination to address the challenges posed by breast cancer.

OFM Sales and Marketing Manager Anchen Lintvelt says, “PinkTober just confirmed once again that OFM listeners can stand together! All of us have been affected in some way or another by cancer, and PinkTober was an incredible initiative to give something back. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for every kind contribution.”

Partners like Round Table Southern Africa and Beefmaster also played a vital role in making the corporate bowls evening so successful.

“I think there is really no feeling like the feeling that you can make a difference in someone's life,” adds OFM brand manager Bianca Smit. “From OFM’s side, many thanks to everyone who participated in our PinkTober and our Bowling 4 Boobies campaigns. We are so grateful for every pledge, for everyone who wore pink on Wednesdays, for everyone who entered a team. It’s definitely thanks to you that we can hand over R575,000 to Cansa.”

Breast cancer affects millions worldwide, and initiatives like PinkTober play a key role in fostering awareness of early detection and support for those navigating the challenges of the disease. OFM remains steadfast in its commitment to make a positive impact in the community and looks forward to executing another Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in 2024.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

NextOptions
OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
Read more: OFM, CANSA, Anchen Lintvelt, Bianca Smit

Related

Prostate cancer: Unmasking the silent threat
CANSAProstate cancer: Unmasking the silent threat2 Nov 2023
OFM takes it all!
OFM RadioOFM takes it all!26 Oct 2023
OFM continues to shine!
OFM RadioOFM continues to shine!18 Oct 2023
Pick n Pay goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Pick n Pay goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month16 Oct 2023
Food Lover's Market, Cansa, Grid Worldwide partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Food Lover's Market, Cansa, Grid Worldwide partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month5 Oct 2023
Impact of breast cancer on mental health
CANSAImpact of breast cancer on mental health29 Sep 2023
OFM goes pink in support of Cansa
OFM RadioOFM goes pink in support of Cansa26 Sep 2023
Sharp-eared Virginian wins The 37
OFM RadioSharp-eared Virginian wins The 3730 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz