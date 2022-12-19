Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares deliver gifts and joy with Toy Run

Saturday 10 December saw a fleet of Hot 102.7FM-branded cars leaving Hot House in Northriding, led by ‘Santa’s Sleigh’, a sparkling 2002 Ferrari Modena, driven by Clynton Kairuz, president of the Ferrari Club of South Africa.

Following behind, a healthy complement of Hot 102.7FM staff and presenters, with the sole intention of providing some Christmas cheer at St Mary's Children's Home, Wings of Inspiration Dog Rescue Centre and Abbey Cross Lodge.

“This is just one of the many community events we get involved in every year that not only puts smiles on the faces of the people we visit, but also all of us involved,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “These are organisations who do such fantastic work, and the least we can do is chip in with some goodies at Christmas time and provide some joy for those less fortunate.”

Abbey Cross Lodge is an Alzheimer’s and mid-to-frail care home, and there the residents were treated to presents and biscuits, whilst the Wings of Inspiration Dog Rescue Centre received heaps of dog food and 325m 2 of grass to sort out their bare patches and ensure the animals have more luscious grass to play on.

When it came to the kids at St Mary’s Children’s Home, they received Christmas gifts and in return treated the Hot 102.7FM staff to feisty games of soccer and ‘30 Seconds’, along with a beautiful rendition of ‘Feliz Navidad’!

It was at St Mary’s Children’s Home that Madurai and Carmen Rocha, managing director of Hot Cares, came across Vusi, a promising young dancer who has been invited to a competition in the United States, but wasn’t in a position to take up the opportunity.

No problem – Hot Cares will be taking care of his entire trip, covering all the costs and ensuring he doesn’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“That’s exactly the type of role Hot Cares likes to play, intervening when possible and stepping in to help those who need a helping hand,” said Rocha. “And just seeing the smile on Vusi’s face made it all incredibly worthwhile. We can’t wait to hear all about his trip.”

So, another successful Hot 102.7FM Toy Run with Hot Cares, delivering happiness, presents and delicious Christmas treats to those less fortunate.

The Toy Run is just one of the many Hot Cares initiatives throughout the year. Hot Cares is a non-profit company and strives to make a meaningful difference to the lives of those around it, dedicating its efforts to providing much-needed assistance to those who find themselves in difficult circumstances, with a focus on four key areas: humanitarian and welfare, medical, educational, and animal welfare.



