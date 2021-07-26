Leading KZN radio stations speak in one voice for unity

Telkom has announced that its CEO and executive director Sipho Maseko will step down on 30 June 2022. The telecoms company said the process to appoint a successor is well underway and a designated group CEO will be announced in the not too distant future.
It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy.ByHoward Feldman
Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit South Africa's small business sector hard and there are grim statistics to bear this out. Those statistics will not be repeated here. After all, if you are a small business owner setting out on the road to recovery, the last thing you probably want is more details of the toll the pandemic has taken on small enterprises. Far more useful would be some good, solid tips on how to build back better after any business setbacks.ByAmeen Hassen
Leading radio stations in KZN - East Coast Radio, Gagasi FM, Lotus FM, Ukhozi FM and Vuma FM - have taken an all-important decision to read from the same script, spreading the same word in what seldom happens in the world of radio. #UniteKZN is a much-needed campaign, conceptualised with the aim of uniting KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of recent events. After the wave of violent looting that spurred racial divisions in the province, the biggest stations - mouthpieces to millions - came together to share messages of unity.
Ordinarily, these media giants cater for different listeners and fight to become the most relevant station with the most listeners in KZN. But as proud representatives of KZN, it was decided that to preach unity, we should also display unity. KZN is known as the most culturally diverse province in South Africa and these radio stations wanted to portray that by joining hands in sharing a common message.
The #UniteKZN campaign launches on-air today on the afternoon drive shows on the respective stations with a virtual round table conversation between one presenter from each station, talking frankly about the impact of the recent events and what we can do as KZN to come together. Watch the video here:
This comes at a time where we need to all clean up our act, not only to preach unity but also show unity in action. Although commissioned and conceptualised by radio, this campaign will spread far beyond the airwaves in reaching the ears, eyes and hearts of our people. It goes without saying that the results of these unfortunate events will be with us for a long time, having sowed divisions and mistrust amongst the very same people who make KZN what it is today – the warm, friendly, creative, innovative and proud province.
This campaign is not about looking back – it’s about looking forward to all the things that we all love about KZN. The entire province stands to benefit greatly from this initiative as it is also about creating opportunities, rebuilding businesses, cleaning up our communities, giving to those in need, promoting togetherness – basically revisiting and practising the concept of ubuntu. In isiZulu we say izandla ziyagezana and we look forward to seeing the results of these hands that keep each other safe in order to be of service. Join the movement for unity in KZN. #UniteKZN
