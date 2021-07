Leading KZN radio stations speak in one voice for unity

Leading radio stations in KZN - East Coast Radio, Gagasi FM, Lotus FM, Ukhozi FM and Vuma FM - have taken an all-important decision to read from the same script, spreading the same word in what seldom happens in the world of radio. #UniteKZN is a much-needed campaign, conceptualised with the aim of uniting KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of recent events. After the wave of violent looting that spurred racial divisions in the province, the biggest stations - mouthpieces to millions - came together to share messages of unity.

Ordinarily, these media giants cater for different listeners and fight to become the most relevant station with the most listeners in KZN. But as proud representatives of KZN, it was decided that to preach unity, we should also display unity. KZN is known as the most culturally diverse province in South Africa and these radio stations wanted to portray that by joining hands in sharing a common message.The #UniteKZN campaign launches on-air today on the afternoon drive shows on the respective stations with a virtual round table conversation between one presenter from each station, talking frankly about the impact of the recent events and what we can do as KZN to come together. Watch the video here:This comes at a time where we need to all clean up our act, not only to preach unity but also show unity in action. Although commissioned and conceptualised by radio, this campaign will spread far beyond the airwaves in reaching the ears, eyes and hearts of our people. It goes without saying that the results of these unfortunate events will be with us for a long time, having sowed divisions and mistrust amongst the very same people who make KZN what it is today – the warm, friendly, creative, innovative and proud province.This campaign is not about looking back – it’s about looking forward to all the things that we all love about KZN. The entire province stands to benefit greatly from this initiative as it is also about creating opportunities, rebuilding businesses, cleaning up our communities, giving to those in need, promoting togetherness – basically revisiting and practising the concept of ubuntu. In isiZulu we sayand we look forward to seeing the results of these hands that keep each other safe in order to be of service. Join the movement for unity in KZN. #UniteKZN