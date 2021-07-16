R900,000 in tips to be shared with those affected by lockdown Level 4 work restrictions

Many South Africans are unable to earn an income due to the pandemic, with those in the hospitality and entertainment industries hardest hit due to Level 4 lockdown imposed.
East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and Smile 90.4FM have teamed up with LottoLand to lend a helping hand to those who cannot earn an income during lockdown. Each station will fill their ‘Tip Jar’ with a share of R300,000, resulting in a collective R900,000 in aid for the people who keep these industries a float.
The financial assistance will help staff who work in industries such as hospitality, entertainment, performing arts, eventing and the local cleaning industry – those industries hardest hit by alcohol bans and public gathering prohibitions.
Everyone is encouraged to nominate someone in need of financial help by sharing the person’s plight on the stations’ websites.
“We have all been challenged in some way by Covid, some more than others. It is a pleasure to be able to team up with the other stations in the Mediamark stable, as well as Lottoland, to make a difference to the industry’s most hard hit,” says Lois O’Brien – Smile 90.4FM managing director.
“Lottoland is committed to help South Africans in need. We are very happy to be part of this fantastic initiative by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and Smile FM,” says Maryke Haywood – marketing head, Lottoland South Africa.
Nominations are officially open. Visit www.smile904.fm
to make a difference, today.
Let’s be in their service and give them the helping hand they deserve.
