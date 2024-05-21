Walk Your Way with Medshield at the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

The 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk is gearing up to unite the Durban community once again to celebrate health, fitness, and community spirit. With this year's theme, "Walk Your Way," the event promises an enriching experience for participants of all ages and fitness levels. Scheduled to take place on 26 May 2024, the Big Walk is a cornerstone event in Durban's social calendar, promoting a holistic approach to well-being.

Kevin Aron, principal officer at Medshield, expressed his excitement about Medshield's enhanced role in this year's event, saying, "We are thrilled to be a part of the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk and to contribute to the health and wellness of the KZN community. This event is more than just a walk; it celebrates vitality and community spirit."

Medshield's participation in this year's Big Walk goes beyond previous years, reflecting the organisation's commitment to promoting health and wellness. Under their official banner, Your Partner for Life, Medshield is set to offer participants a range of activities to enhance their holistic well-being.

Holistic health initiatives and exciting competitions

This year, Medshield's involvement goes beyond last year's registration-only partnership. One of the highlights is the presence of Medshield Movement ambassador Mapule Ndhlovu, affectionately known as "Queen Fitnass".

Mapule will lead dynamic warm-up and cool-down sessions on race day, fully kitted in Medshield attire. Participants can look forward to interacting with Mapule, receiving spot prizes, and experiencing her vibrant energy firsthand.

"I'm honoured to be part of the 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk. It's an incredible opportunity to inspire others to prioritise their health and wellness journey, and I'm excited to bring some fitness and fun to the event," she says.

Medshield Movement is an all-in-one online resource centre to access and enjoy the latest exercise videos, workout programmes, meal plans, live workouts and more – everything needed to support your journey towards better personal fitness, health and overall well-being.

Medshield Movement hosts a variety of products, including engaging, informative articles and interactive video workout sessions. You don't need to be a member to access the platform; simply visit https://medshieldmovement.co.za/.

Registration for the Big Walk opens on 23 May and runs to 25 May at The Globe at Suncoast. During registration days, Medshield will offer free health screenings with the Abby Health machine – a non-invasive, AI-powered whole-body screening machine. It makes health monitoring comfortable and easy.

Users simply step onto the device and get real-time results on their weight, height, body fat, blood pressure, pulse/heart rate, SpO2, temperature, BMI, total body water, standard body weight, fat-free mass, basal metabolic rate, daily caloric intake, metabolic age, 10-year cardiovascular risk score, vascular age, dry lean mass, protein (kgs), intracellular water (ICW), extracellular water (ECW), mineral mass, smoker status, diabetes status, chronic medication status, and HIV status.

Furthermore, participants will have the chance to win a substantial cash prize of R10,000 by engaging with the Medshield team and completing various tasks, such as getting a medical aid quote and tagging Medshield on social media posts. These exciting initiatives underscore Medshield's dedication to supporting the well-being of the KZN community.

The 2024 Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk is more than just a walk; it celebrates health, wellness, and community spirit. Whether you're looking to boost your fitness, spend quality time with loved ones, or simply enjoy a day filled with fun activities, this event is for you. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of this uplifting community event. For registration and more information, visit www.durbanbigwalk.co.za.

Medshield is your partner for life

No matter what stage in life you may be at, Medshield has a tailored and affordable package for you. Medshield advocates for overall family health and wellness and want to see families thrive in their health and fitness goals. Your health is your greatest asset, requiring careful financial consideration and planning.

Choosing the right plan for you can be pretty complex. You need to consider what type of plan you can afford and your current health status, including your age and other risk factors.

A suitable medical scheme offers various plans that suit one's lifestyle and age. One that caters to the individual from childhood to adulthood and well into old age.

Medshield is one such scheme. Our Mission statement, "We partner with our stakeholders to enable access to sustainable and affordable quality healthcare through innovative products and benefits", lends itself to our continuous pursuit to partner with capable and quality healthcare providers and negotiate with those partners to provide value for money services to our members.

At Medshield, we pride ourselves on offering superior quality that does not break the bank. Our nine benefit options offer cover for lower- to higher-income households, and members can manage their healthcare 24/7 via our available online tools. Contact us today for a quote and get the ball rolling on a future of optimal health and wellness. Visit our website, www.medshield.co.za, for more information.