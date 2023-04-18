Industries

Africa


Who will it be? Smile FM reveals the date

18 Apr 2023
Issued by: Smile 90.4FM
Earlier this month, Smile FM announced that a new breakfast show will be starting soon. Speculation about who will host the show has been rife, with the station running a campaign highlighting who is not the host.
Who will it be? Smile FM reveals the date

Smile FM has confirmed that they will be revealing the host of the new breakfast show on Monday, 24 April.

What we know so far is that it is not comedians Marc Lottering, Nik Rabinowitz or Schalk Bezuidenhout. Nor is it entertainer, Nataniël or Kurt Darren. Not even Rian Van Heerden nor Suzelle DIY nor out-of-work US presidents Barack Obama or Donald Trump. And it’s not Riaan Cruywagen! Or could it be?

“Cape Town is curious to know who will be waking up the Mother City in May and all we can say is that it is someone you won’t want to miss,” says programming manager, Naveen Singh.

“The media landscape is continually changing. At the end of our first decade, it was decided strategically to change things up to become more relevant and more in line with what listeners are wanting. Smile prides itself in being innovative, creative, engaging and relevant. In order to continue to keep our loyal listeners thrilled and engaged we believe these exciting changes to our breakfast show will do just that. We look forward to growing even bigger in the next 10 years and welcoming more of Cape Town to the Smile family.” says managing director, Lois O’Brien.

Tune into Smile 90.4FM or visit www.smilefm.co.za for all the details.

Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
