Smile 90.4FM launches "Xmas in July"... And you could win a car

28 Jun 2021
Issued by: Smile 90.4FM
The winter cold has set in and with sunny Christmas still months away, Smile 90.4FM has decided to warm things up by bringing the Christmas spirit to Cape Town's chilly winter weather once again. We promised our listeners that they would have more chances to win, more prizes and more often. Smile 90.4FM is launching one of the largest radio competitions over the month of July... It's "Xmas In July".

This year, we’re doing things a little differently. We know how hard times have been and continue to be – we’ve decided to take over the airwaves so our listeners can win even more. Listeners can tune in from the 5 July as we give away gifts, every day, in every show, for four weeks – that’s 100 prizes valued at three quarters of a million rand.

To get your hands on a “Xmas in July” gift is as easy as one, two, three. Pre-register on www.smile904.fm, tune in to Smile 90.4FM weekdays from 6am to 6pm and if we pick your entry, we will call you live on air to unwrap your present. One trick – you’ll need to keep an eye on the website as you don’t want to pick a gift that has already been claimed.

As if that isn’t enough, it gets better. All 100 winners throughout the month will be entered into a draw to stand a chance to win a brand new Polo Vivo, courtesy of Bidvest McCarthy Volkswagen Parow.

So don’t forget to tune in to Smile 90.4FM from Monday, 5 July to Friday, 30 July to stand a chance to walk or drive away with your very own Xmas in July gift.

Visit www.smile904.fm for more details and to enter.

Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
