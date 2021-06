Thursday, 24 June 2021 saw the presentation of the 15th installment of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans Awards. Warm congratulations to all our 200 YSA winners. Your hard work and commitment to excellence is the true victory for you as individuals, your communities and our nation. The Mail & Guardian is proud to be associated with this list of exceptional top achievers.

This year, the event was supported by the National Lotteries Commission and the announcement of the recipients took place via a live social video format on Youtube, Instagram as well the #MG200Young hosts: Athandiwe Saba,'s news editor, and eNCA's Thembekile Mrototo showcased the event in truestyle. The event launched the list that is featured in this week's issue of thenewspaper, as well as on the 200youngsouthafricans.co.za website.This year saw the #MG200Young community grew with the addition of the education cohort in association with the Jakes Gerwel Foundation, which will focus on developing the conversations among young people in the education sector.“As we celebrate 15 years of positively impacting South Africa’s youth, they have to be change agents. “They have to create a new and better normal,” sayseditor-in-chief Ron Derby.The Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout across the world has exposed many of the vulnerabilities in our societies and it is against this backdrop that the youth of this generation need to step up and usher in solutions for challenges that are new to us.In case you missed the official live reveal you can still watch it here:Head over to 200youngsouthafricans.co.za and click the category icons to access the winners profiles.Don’t forget to grab a copy of thethis weekend where you can get a copy of the supplement as a keepsake.