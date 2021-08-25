Smile 90.4FM launches the first inter-continental breakfast show

In a world where travel is so heavily limited, Smile 90.4FM is going to bring a bit of Europe to Cape Town - EVERYDAY. Continuing with its innovative philosophy, Smile 90.4FM is launching the first EVER Inter-Continental Breakfast Show.
Bobby Brown will be in studio in Cape Town and will be joined by Bailey Georgiades (previously Schneider) from Athens in Greece, whilst Lindy Lehto is on maternity leave. It’s Smile Breakfast, the inter-continental edition.
Get ready for all the fun, entertainment and a taste of Europe every morning from 6-9am, starting 30 August 2021.
“We are excited that technology has developed so much in recent times that we can now host a breakfast show from two continents. I am so proud of our team for continually being innovative and setting trends,” said Smile 90.4FM managing director, Lois O’Brien.