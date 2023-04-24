Ryan O'Connor to host Smile FM's breakfast show

After teasing listeners with a light-hearted campaign that saw Capetonians flock to social media to eagerly share their guesses of who might feature in Smile FM's brand new breakfast show, the popular radio station has finally announced the lineup - and it's epic.

Accomplished radio personality and media favourite Ryan O’Connor will spearhead the ‘The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show’, which takes to the air on Monday, 8 May 2023. He is joined in the studio by the award-winning presenter Success Lekabe, along with former professional rugby player, presenter and sports commentator, Ricky Schroeder.

Says Smile FM’s programme manager Naveen Singh: “Cape Town will wake up to ‘The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show’ on weekdays between 06h00 – 09h00 – a slot that typically sees a high number of listeners, many of whom are commuting to work and want to hear from charismatic personalities who will entertain them through the metropole’s infamous traffic.”

With over 25 years in the industry and two ‘Breakfast Show Host of the Year’ accolades under his belt, O’Connor is one of the country’s most captivating radio presenters, skilled at keeping audiences both informed and entertained.

“‘The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show’ is set to become a must-listen-to among the Mother City’s audiences, and we’re thrilled to have Ryan, Success and Ricky join the Smile FM family.”

Singh adds that the show will keep its finger firmly on the pulse of audiences, saying that “listeners can look forward to relevant and topical discussions; news; and all the music you know and love. And, of course, we’ll continue to play more 80s than anyone else in Cape Town,” he smiles.

The radio station celebrates its 10th birthday this year, and Smile FM managing director Lois O’Brien says after a decade on the airwaves, the timing was opportune to reinvigorate the station’s line-up. “This was a strategic move to keep things fresh for our listeners, bringing new vitality, creativity and innovation to the station, she says.

“Much care has gone into our programming; through continuous research and keeping our ear to the ground, we strive to understand what our listeners want and the content that will resonate with them. There’s fantastic chemistry between Ryan, Success and Ricky, which will capture the hearts and minds of audiences across the Mother City.

“We’re excited about the energy, commitment and passion that ‘The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show’ will bring to Smile FM, helping reinforce Smile’s position as the go-to radio station in Cape Town,” concludes O’Brien.