Miles of Smiles campaign ends with exciting car handovers

The Smile FM team have been visiting 10 malls in 10 weeks in their Miles of Smiles Roadshow which aimed to engage and bring joy to communities across Cape Town, creating a fun and interactive experience for mall-goers, including competitions, activities, and the chance to win fantastic prizes like the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

Emeraan Hendricks from Mitchells Plain emerged victorious after correctly guessing the number of balls in the car and drives away in his new car.

Hendricks first discovered the competition during the mall activation at Kenilworth Centre. Excited by the chance to win the stunning SUV, Hendricks followed the roadshow to five other malls across Cape Town, making sure to enter the competition at each stop.

On Monday 12 August, his dedication was rewarded when he received a surprise call during the Ryan O'Connor breakfast show. Live on air, Hendricks was announced as the winner of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.



