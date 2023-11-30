‘Tis the season to tune in: Smile Christmas is back!

Santa's on air: Smile FM unwraps the ultimate holiday radio experience with curated playlists and tons of festive fun!

It could be the sight of Adderley street aglow under the festive lights adorning the street poles, or the shop windows all done up with red and green baubles. For some, it’s the smell of shisa nyama in the sunshine, while for others, it’s Ouma’s sherry-soaked trifle.

Whatever Christmas might look like to you, you’ll know it’s finally here when you hear Mariah Carey croon, “All I want for Christmas…is youuuuuuuuuuu!”

Off the back of the success of its 2022 launch, Smile FM is once again bringing listeners Smile Christmas, South Africa’s very first Santa Claus-hosted pop-up streaming radio station with a perfectly curated festive playlist that is guaranteed to keep your bells jingling from 30 November!

Says Naveen Singh, Smile FM’s programming manager: “On Smile Christmas, you can look forward to all your favourite Christmas songs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Chuckle along with Santa as he reads the letters that made him go ho ho ho, keep abreast of tinsel trends and gain gifting inspiration, let Santa entertain you as he shares some of the letters he received this year, and offers a few tips on how to stay off the naughty list, take part in the Christmas countdown, and of course, sing along with your favourite Christmas classics, from 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' to 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' – you can enjoy the best in festive season sparkle all on one station!” he says.

“Christmas offers an unmissable opportunity to celebrate the magic of life itself," says Lois O’Brien, managing director of Smile FM. “With Smile Christmas, we want to amplify this enchantment.

“It’s been a long, busy year, and as we wind down 2023, Smile Christmas gives you reason to smile. This December, let us show you and your loved ones the true spirit of the festive season, celebrating all the things that bring joy at this time of year – and all curated on one station.”

Smile FM is available on:

Smile Christmas live stream: https://iono.fm/s/287

Smile Christmas web page: https://smilefm.co.za/smile-christmas-station/

Facebook: @smilechristmasstation

Instagram: @smilechristmasstation

Hashtag: #SmileChristmas