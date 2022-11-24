First all-Christmas station for South Africa

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. The tree is up, the lights have been switched on, but where is the Christmas music? Where are the Christmas favorites like Mariah, Wham, Michael Buble and the all-time favourites Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad, it's the most wonderful time of the year?

In another first for South Africa, Smile FM launches South Africa’s very own Christmas station. Launching 1 December 2022. Smile Christmas – a 24 hour a day, seven days a week Christmas station available online and worldwide!

Hosted by none other than Santa Claus himself and ably supported by his elves, Smile Christmas has all the music and content you need for the festive season. From Santa sharing some of his favourite content about Christmas and reading the letters he receives - have you been naughty or nice? The elves who share everything from the best Christmas movies to watch, what are the trends for 2022 to the best gifting ideas and all our favourite traditions. There are also ideas for elf on the shelf, a behind the scenes look at what Mrs. Claus gets up to and the perfectly curated Christmas music nonstop. All as we countdown the sleeps to Christmas!

Managing director of Smile FM, Lois O’Brien says “As Smile FM is a family brand, we are thrilled to bring families together with this station that celebrates everything families love – togetherness, love and making people happy”.

Bring in the sunshine, the festive cheer, long lazy evenings, mince pies, braai, trifle, pool parties and shisa nyama with whatever quenches your thirst and turn up Smile Christmas loud and get the real feel of a South African Christmas – from the best place to celebrate Christmas – Cape Town!

Naveen Singh, Smile FM’s programming manager adds “At Smile FM, we are all about innovation and creativity and bringing the Smile Christmas station to life with Santa and his elves is another South African first and a great way to celebrate the festive season”.

Smile Christmas is the pop-up station of Cape Town radio station Smile FM – known for playing more 80s than anyone else. You can find our digital pop-up station on smilefm.co.za or join our Facebook page or catch us on Instagram.

So, whether you are gathering the family to continue long standing traditions, feeling nostalgic, teaching the kids the true spirit of Christmas, making your crafts and gifts, setting up your own shop at a Christmas market or even in your own shop – this Christmas, let Santa and his elves entertain you with the best and only Christmas station around – Smile Christmas.

Stream now: https://iono.fm/s/234

Facebook: @smilechristmasstation

Instagram: @smilechristmasstation

Webpage: https://smilefm.co.za/smile-christmas-station/

Hashtag: #SmileChristmas



