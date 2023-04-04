Smile FM celebrates 10 years with big changes

Today, Smile FM announced it will be making line-up changes but they are keeping their cards very close to their chest.

At the end of March, Smile FM celebrated their 10th birthday and with that comes change.

“We are proud to say that in the last 10 years we have evolved our music, our on-air product, our brand. We believe the time is right for a fresh, new breakfast show as well as other show changes,” says Lois O’Brien, managing director.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the current talent for all their efforts in getting us to where we are today. We wish them everything of the best for the future,” added Naveen Singh, programme manager.

Stay tuned to Smile FM and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Smilefm.co.za as the exciting changes are unveiled.



