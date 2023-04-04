Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Smile 90.4FMeMediaRed & YellowDentsuOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingThe Publicity WorkshopDMASAMachine_LumicoBizcommunity.comGagasi FMTDMCYou FMMegaVision MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Smile FM celebrates 10 years with big changes

4 Apr 2023
Issued by: Smile 90.4FM
Today, Smile FM announced it will be making line-up changes but they are keeping their cards very close to their chest.
Smile FM celebrates 10 years with big changes

At the end of March, Smile FM celebrated their 10th birthday and with that comes change.

“We are proud to say that in the last 10 years we have evolved our music, our on-air product, our brand. We believe the time is right for a fresh, new breakfast show as well as other show changes,” says Lois O’Brien, managing director.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the current talent for all their efforts in getting us to where we are today. We wish them everything of the best for the future,” added Naveen Singh, programme manager.

Stay tuned to Smile FM and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Smilefm.co.za as the exciting changes are unveiled.

NextOptions
Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
Read more: Lois O’Brien, Smile 90.4FM, Naveen Singh

Related

Help! We're having a wedding!
Smile 90.4FMHelp! We're having a wedding!10 Feb 2023
First all-Christmas station for South Africa
Smile 90.4FMFirst all-Christmas station for South Africa24 Nov 2022
Get into the groove with Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FMGet into the groove with Smile 90.4FM4 Nov 2021
Smile 90.4FM launches the first inter-continental breakfast show
Smile 90.4FMSmile 90.4FM launches the first inter-continental breakfast show25 Aug 2021
R900,000 in tips to be shared with those affected by lockdown Level 4 work restrictions
Smile 90.4FMR900,000 in tips to be shared with those affected by lockdown Level 4 work restrictions16 Jul 2021
R900,000 in tips to be shared with those affected by lockdown Level 4 work restrictions
East Coast RadioR900,000 in tips to be shared with those affected by lockdown Level 4 work restrictions12 Jul 2021
Smile 90.4FM launches &quot;Xmas in July&quot;... And you could win a car
Smile 90.4FMSmile 90.4FM launches "Xmas in July"... And you could win a car28 Jun 2021
Listeners take charge of Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FMListeners take charge of Smile 90.4FM17 May 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz