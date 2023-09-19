Smile FM pledges to help 10,000 people find jobs by Christmas

Smile FM has embarked on an ambitious plan to ensure that thousands more families enjoy Christmas this year, by helping 10,000 unemployed Capetonians find gainful employment, all before the 25th of December.

While having recently seen a marginal improvement, South Africa's unemployment rate has remained sky-high for many years. Smile FM is determined to tackle the status quo, taking positive action to make a difference in people's lives - staying true to its name by putting smiles on faces.

Ryan O'Connor, who hosts The Ryan O'Connor Breakfast Show, weekdays on Smile FM, says that he is on a mission to find jobs for those who are unemployed. "We are calling on companies to let us know when they have jobs available and we will connect them with job seekers in their area who have the required skills, says O'Connor.

"Having a job allows families to put meals on their table and a roof over their heads. It enables kids to go to school and get a good education while building self-esteem and regaining dignity - something that many of us all too often take for granted. This is the most powerful way to break the cycle of poverty."

Over the next 12 weeks, Smile FM will showcase the companies that participate in this life-changing campaign, as well as share the heart-warming stories of newly employed listeners who will have received their first paycheck in ages.

This campaign is supported by Leelyn Management in association with the City of Cape Town, which continues to provide work readiness programmes to thousands of job seekers.

Said Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town: "The City is pleased to partner with Smile FM to facilitate thousands more employment opportunities for Capetonians using our Jobs Connect platform. We call on businesses to support this initiative and for jobseekers to make use of the support on offer, including help with CV formulation."

Said Alderman James Vos, "The City is working on multiple fronts to create an environment that gives businesses the space to grow while creating employment opportunities for Capetonians. The metro's unemployment rate fell by 7% year-on-year thanks to the projects and programmes we have enacted such as our work with partners in Cape Town's high growth industries to drive skills development that makes people more employable. We are also proud to lead the Jobs Connect workforce development programme in which unemployed people are able to find training and work opportunities on a platform that is easy to use and comes at a minimal cost. In the past three years, almost 89,000 people have signed up to the platform and completed the assessment. By working together with businesses and industries, the City can help thousands more Capetonians find the dignity of a job."

Says Lois O'Brien, managing director at Smile FM, "Cape Town is gearing up for what promises to be a busy and exciting holiday season, which brings thousands of employment opportunities - specifically within the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors.

"As the go-to radio station in Cape Town, we're proud to be able to leverage our network and audience to connect deserving job seekers with employers, helping improve the lives of families all across the Cape Town metropole."

About Smile FM:

Smile FM is a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) adult contemporary radio station, broadcasting to the greater Cape Town Metropole and surrounding areas, including Paarl, Stellenbosch, and Somerset West on 90.4 FM.

Smile FM's listeners are affluent, family orientated, enjoy a healthy lifestyle, have a sense of humour, care for the community at large and enjoy all aspects of life.

Smile FM prides itself on delivering content that is entertaining, informative and relevant. It is the new home of the Ryan O'Connor Breakfast Show - Monday to Friday 6 - 9 am and plays more 80s than anyone else in Cape Town.