Youth environmentalist attempts world record for beach clean-up

John Dory's supports 'Save a Fishie' founder, Zoë Prinsloo, in her attempt

South Africa is sighted as the largest producer of plastic waste in Africa, accounting for over 2% of the world’s ocean pollution. We generate an astonishing two million tons of plastic waste every year. Less than 5% of this waste is recycled while the rest pollutes our streets, landfills, water systems, and our natural environment, including the ocean. SA’s marine life is drowning in life-threatening plastic waste. To this end, 21-year-old environmental activist Zoë Prinsloo, will be attempting to set a world record for the longest beach clean-up from 8-9 December at Milnerton Lagoon Beach. The aim of the two days is a continuous beach clean-up of 27 hours to create awareness of the environmental issues at hand.

Prinsloo founded her non-profit company, Save a Fishie at the age of 16 and has been conducting regular beach clean-ups across beaches in the city of Cape Town for over five years.

She has achieved numerous accolades such as being selected to attend the United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York City in September 2019 after demonstrating commitment to addressing the climate crisis and displaying leadership in advancing solutions as well as being named one of the Top 100 African Youth Conservation Leaders of 2021. Last year, she was recognised and awarded a certificate of recognition for her community clean-up efforts by the Mayor of Cape Town, Mr Geordin Hill-Lewis and will soon be a recipient of a Mayors Medal Civic Award (to be awarded early December 2023).

Her efforts have not gone un-noticed by the private sector either, and in alignment with the John Dory’s ‘Zero Waste’ initiative, the restaurant group has stepped up to support Save a Fishie and Zoë on this ground-breaking record attempt.

The John Dory’s ‘Zero Waste’ initiative is a platform whereby for every John Dory’s Hake and Chips sold, R1 is donated to fund more projects such as these.

Donovan Cronje, John Dory’s chief operating officer, comments, “This collaboration is pertinent to the John Dory’s brand, as our John Dory’s Zero Waste initiative supports projects and organisations that promote recycling, reduces waste, and encourages the public to protect the environment. This is in line with our overall purpose of Leading for the Greater Good.”

The clean-up starts on 8 December 2023 at 10am at Milnerton Beach and will conclude on the 9 December at 1pm. The public is invited to come and support the last hour of the clean-up at 12pm on 9 December 2023.

For more about the “Greater Good” initiative, go to https://spurcorporation.com