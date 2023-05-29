Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRSappiHuman8SAICAOur Salad MixRoclaGO Content LabPropelair SACity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comThe Social Employment FundEast Coast RadioHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningSafripolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Environment & Natural Resources Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Youth environmentalist attempts world record for beach clean-up

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    John Dory's supports 'Save a Fishie' founder, Zoë Prinsloo, in her attempt
    Youth environmentalist attempts world record for beach clean-up

    South Africa is sighted as the largest producer of plastic waste in Africa, accounting for over 2% of the world’s ocean pollution. We generate an astonishing two million tons of plastic waste every year. Less than 5% of this waste is recycled while the rest pollutes our streets, landfills, water systems, and our natural environment, including the ocean. SA’s marine life is drowning in life-threatening plastic waste. To this end, 21-year-old environmental activist Zoë Prinsloo, will be attempting to set a world record for the longest beach clean-up from 8-9 December at Milnerton Lagoon Beach. The aim of the two days is a continuous beach clean-up of 27 hours to create awareness of the environmental issues at hand.

    Prinsloo founded her non-profit company, Save a Fishie at the age of 16 and has been conducting regular beach clean-ups across beaches in the city of Cape Town for over five years.

    She has achieved numerous accolades such as being selected to attend the United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York City in September 2019 after demonstrating commitment to addressing the climate crisis and displaying leadership in advancing solutions as well as being named one of the Top 100 African Youth Conservation Leaders of 2021. Last year, she was recognised and awarded a certificate of recognition for her community clean-up efforts by the Mayor of Cape Town, Mr Geordin Hill-Lewis and will soon be a recipient of a Mayors Medal Civic Award (to be awarded early December 2023).

    Her efforts have not gone un-noticed by the private sector either, and in alignment with the John Dory’s ‘Zero Waste’ initiative, the restaurant group has stepped up to support Save a Fishie and Zoë on this ground-breaking record attempt.

    The John Dory’s ‘Zero Waste’ initiative is a platform whereby for every John Dory’s Hake and Chips sold, R1 is donated to fund more projects such as these.

    Donovan Cronje, John Dory’s chief operating officer, comments, “This collaboration is pertinent to the John Dory’s brand, as our John Dory’s Zero Waste initiative supports projects and organisations that promote recycling, reduces waste, and encourages the public to protect the environment. This is in line with our overall purpose of Leading for the Greater Good.”

    The clean-up starts on 8 December 2023 at 10am at Milnerton Beach and will conclude on the 9 December at 1pm. The public is invited to come and support the last hour of the clean-up at 12pm on 9 December 2023.

    For more about the “Greater Good” initiative, go to https://spurcorporation.com

    NextOptions


    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

    Related

    Source: Supplied
    Organised crime plagues SA construction industry
    31 Oct 2023
    Festive season kick-start with the Festive Lights Switch-On
    Festive season kick-start with the Festive Lights Switch-On
    24 Oct 2023
    Smile FM pledges to help 10,000 people find jobs by Christmas
    Smile 90.4FMSmile FM pledges to help 10,000 people find jobs by Christmas
    R5.2bn Potsdam Wastewater Works upgrade underway
    R5.2bn Potsdam Wastewater Works upgrade underway
    11 Aug 2023
    Heritage approval granted for social housing development at old Woodstock hospital
    Heritage approval granted for social housing development at old Woodstock hospital
     1 Aug 2023
    CT secures over R2bn in infrastructure financing from French development bank
    CT secures over R2bn in infrastructure financing from French development bank
    21 Jun 2023
    CT mayoral committee greenlights electricity wheeling pilot
    CT mayoral committee greenlights electricity wheeling pilot
    7 Jun 2023
    #EarthGathering: Unlocking SA's energy transition potential amid sector uncertainty
    #EarthGathering: Unlocking SA's energy transition potential amid sector uncertainty
     29 May 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz