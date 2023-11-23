Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedHook, Line & SinkerEdge GrowthMobitainmentDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Nedbank launches new R10m fund to assist 100 startups

    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    Nedbank has launched the Green Economy Fund with an initial capital of R10m. This was announced at the recent Nedbank Green Indaba by Poovi Pillay, executive head of corporate social investment at Nedbank.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Pillay said the fund is intended to provide funding for up to 100 startups in the waste, water, energy and agricultural sectors – the four sectors targeted by Nedbank’s Green Economy Strategy to create sustainable jobs and build wealth while furthering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

    "Too many startups fail to last more than a year, and one of the main reasons is that they are not eligible to receive finance via conventional funding models. Our fund has been created specifically to provide this vital lifeline to enable more green-economy SMEs to survive until they are ready for conventional funding," Pillay said.

    Held on Thursday, 30 November 2023, the Nedbank Green Indaba celebrated Nedbank’s Green Economy Strategy, which was announced as the centrepiece of its corporate social investment (CSI) programme at the end of 2021.

    Pillay stressed that Nedbank’s Green Economy Strategy aims to make substantial changes to the way in which the bank seeks to drive positive change in South Africa. He said Nedbank aimed to create sustainable jobs with a focus on the youth and rural communities, two groups that are marginalised.

    "South Africa faces many challenges, but each one of them is a potential set of opportunities for those with the vision to see them. One of our key success levers is that we believe that green businesses have to create wealth and grow the total economy; the green economy has the potential to kick-start the economy,’ Pillay said. ‘We also believe very strongly that the green economy has to be inclusive, opening up more opportunities for those who are currently excluded."

    Financing was the theme of the keynote speech at the event, delivered by Dr Frank Aswani, CEO of the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA). Dr Aswani argued that innovative financing approaches have the potential to increase the flow of investment capital towards making an impact on Africa’s challenges.

    Read more: funding, startups, Nedbank, Poovi Pillay
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: Campaign Brief NZ Africa has six representatives on the Gerety Awards grand jury 2024; two from South Africa, and one from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria
    6 representatives from Africa on Gerety Awards grand jury 2024
    1 day
    Agency of the Year double double for Levergy
    LevergyAgency of the Year double double for Levergy
    GoMetro completes R214m funding round
    GoMetro completes R214m funding round
    30 Nov 2023
    Iconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    CatchwordsIconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    Joe Public awarded overall Agency of the Year at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards
    Joe PublicJoe Public awarded overall Agency of the Year at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards
    Source @ Sports Industry Group Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has been crowned the 2023 Hollard Sport Industry Awards’ Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year
    Levergy – M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment: Hollard Sports Awards Agency of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year
    24 Nov 2023
    Source: LG Newsroom LG Electronics introduced its Life’s Good global brand philosophy, update at the recent Nedbank Golf Challenge
    LG’s updated brand embraces the spirit of Ubuntu, launches at Nedbank Golf Challenge
    23 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Nedbank Group names Absa's former finance director as CEO-designate
     23 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz