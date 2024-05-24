4th consecutive Cape Town Loeries

Loeries Creative Week will return to the Mother City, Cape Town for the fourth consecutive year.

Image supplied. Loeries Creative Week will return to the Mother City, Cape Town for the fourth consecutive year

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival takes place from 7 – 11 October 2024.

The festival and the City have utilised this partnership to further showcase the City as a space where world-class creative excellence can be produced.

Loeries Creative Week contributed R139m to Cape Town’s GDP in 2023 and created employment for 275 people in the City.

The Loeries also held numerous events in the City such as the Loeries Expo, Masterclasses and the globally lauded Loeries International Seminar of Creativity which saw nine international speakers taking the stage to share their insights on how to inspire creative excellence for the overall region.

All of this culminated in two nights of awards at the iconic Cape Town City Hall.

An official Unesco City of Design

“It has been an honour for Cape Town to host Loeries Creative Week for the last three years. It has been wonderful to see creatives from across the African continent and the Middle East converge on our beautiful city to celebrate creativity and to share ideas among like-minded people,” highlights City of Cape Town executive mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

He adds, “As an official Unesco City of Design, Cape Town prides itself in being a metropolitan city that encourages design and creativity. We are looking forward to welcoming the creatives back to our city in October for more inspired dialogue on the creative industries.”

Loeries theme

The theme for this year’s Loeries Creative Week is “This is tough. So are you.”

The theme speaks to the tenacity of the brand communications industry to thrive despite numerous challenges in the pursuit of creative excellence that adds value to the lives of consumers in Africa and the Middle East.

“This is an industry that works exceptionally hard to create work that impacts consumers on a daily basis,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

“The City of Cape Town truly is a partner to the industry, not only during Loeries Creative Week, but throughout the year by supporting the creation of advertising that is eventually seen throughout the region.”

Entries for The Loeries are now open and close on 31 May 2024. Winners will be announced during Loeries Creative Week.