Smile FM takes a step against gender-based violence

Issued by Smile 90.4FM
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
South Africa is a dangerous place... for women. We are all too aware of the high prevalence of gender-based violence in our country, but especially in the Western Cape.
One in three… yes, one in three women, are victims of gender-based violence. It needs to stop.

Smile FM are inviting their listeners to join them on a 5km walk to show solidarity and give hope against gender-based violence, on Saturday 30 November, during the 16 Days of Activism.

Proceeds will support vital local organisations and care facilities working together to end gender-based violence.

There will be three start times: 7.15am, 7.40am, and a family walk at 8am.

As part of this family day, entertainment will be provided from 9am to 1pm. Jarred Rickets, Emo Adams, and Tarryn Lamb with BlackByrd, will be performing. A picnic area, children’s play area, and food trucks will be on offer for listeners to enjoy, while being entertained by these renowned Cape Town artists.

Make a difference and join Smile FM on Saturday 30 October.

Go to Quicket for tickets, or visit smilefm.co.za for more information.

Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
