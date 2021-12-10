Smile FM takes a step against gender-based violence
One in three… yes, one in three women, are victims of gender-based violence. It needs to stop.
Smile FM are inviting their listeners to join them on a 5km walk to show solidarity and give hope against gender-based violence, on Saturday 30 November, during the 16 Days of Activism.
Proceeds will support vital local organisations and care facilities working together to end gender-based violence.
There will be three start times: 7.15am, 7.40am, and a family walk at 8am.
As part of this family day, entertainment will be provided from 9am to 1pm. Jarred Rickets, Emo Adams, and Tarryn Lamb with BlackByrd, will be performing. A picnic area, children’s play area, and food trucks will be on offer for listeners to enjoy, while being entertained by these renowned Cape Town artists.
Make a difference and join Smile FM on Saturday 30 October.
Go to Quicket for tickets, or visit smilefm.co.za for more information.
