Bailey Schneider is moving to Greece

29 Jan 2021
Issued by: Smile 90.4FM
For the past five years, Bailey Schneider has brought her sparkling personality to the Smile 90.4FM airwaves, and now she is spreading her wings on her greatest adventure yet... She is moving to Greece.
Photo Credit: Tegan Smith Photography.

The end of March will see Bailey and her family leaving South Africa, for their brand new adventure in Greece. “This hasn’t been an easy decision for us, I love being at Smile 90.4FM and bringing a Smile to listeners every day, however we are so excited for what is to come,” said Schneider.

You can catch Bailey on air, weekdays from 9am to 12pm until the end of February.

“We are going to miss Bailey’s humour and presence as part of our work day. She has left big shoes to fill but we do understand her decision and wish her and her family every success in their move,” said Smile 90.4FM Programming Manager, Naveen Singh.

If you would like to read more, head to Bailey’s blog: http://vanillablonde.co.za/our-big-news-2021/

Stay tuned into Smile 90.4FM to find out who will be the new 9am-12pm host.

Smile 90.4FM
Smile 90.4FM is a bilingual radio station that offers entertainment, information and inspiration to the upper LSM Metropolitan audience of Cape Town.
