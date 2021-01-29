Bailey Schneider is moving to Greece

For the past five years, Bailey Schneider has brought her sparkling personality to the Smile 90.4FM airwaves, and now she is spreading her wings on her greatest adventure yet... She is moving to Greece.
Photo Credit: Tegan Smith Photography.
The end of March will see Bailey and her family leaving South Africa, for their brand new adventure in Greece. “This hasn’t been an easy decision for us, I love being at Smile 90.4FM and bringing a Smile to listeners every day, however we are so excited for what is to come,” said Schneider.
You can catch Bailey on air, weekdays from 9am to 12pm until the end of February.
“We are going to miss Bailey’s humour and presence as part of our work day. She has left big shoes to fill but we do understand her decision and wish her and her family every success in their move,” said Smile 90.4FM Programming Manager, Naveen Singh.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.