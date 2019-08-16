JCDecaux in partnership with VIOOH launches programmatic sales for digital out-of-home in South Africa

JCDecaux South Africa has over 170 digital screens in shopping malls, railway stations, roadside and at airports now available for programmatic purchase. Advertisers will have access to audiences across seven provinces including Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Programmatic DOOH offers more control and transparency, as well as flexibility in targeting, contextualisation and optimisation.

Powered by the industry-leading programmatic platform, VIOOH Trading Manager, JCDecaux South Africa can now trade their inventory programmatically in real time. VIOOH’s proprietary ad-serving capabilities align digital OOH to more omni-channel buys to bring an array of innovative benefits for VIOOH’s media owner partners. This new suite of advanced features enables media owner partners to tap into improved operational efficiency, programmatic deal management and yield optimisation, to give them more options and possibilities across every campaign.

Lunga Majija, managing director at JCDecaux South Africa said: “We provide bespoke local and global data led programmatic DOOH media strategies for more effective and efficient advertising campaigns. Leveraging the power of prDOOH, we want to help advertisers amplify and complement digital channels to increase consumer engagement.”

Gavin Wilson, global chief customer and revenue officer at VIOOH said: “We’re pleased to launch in our twenty-first market, and the very first in Africa, across almost 200 screens. We’re proudly pioneering the transformation of OOH and championing its role in enhancing multi-channel digital campaigns via programmatic technology and data. Simply put, we’re changing the conversation about OOH – and can’t wait to get started in South Africa!”

Automating the purchase of digital media based on impressions via programmatic buying and managing it in real time offers brands high levels of flexibility and efficiency control for advertisers. PrDOOH also allows advertisers access to new metrics, the use of audience and targeting data and easy integration with other media channels at the point of purchase. It is anticipated that programmatic buying will revolutionise the DOOH landscape in South Africa, enabling advertisers to communicate more flexibly and effectively, and deliver more targeted and therefore more relevant messages to consumers.