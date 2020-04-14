In the front row: Mahlatse Moti

Following the announcement of the inaugural IAB SA Front Row winners, announced online during this year's Bookmarks, we interviewed them on what the initiative means to them and what they hope to get out of it.





Veli Ngubane, IAB Transformation Council Head explains the initiative: "We have taken a pragmatic approach to support transformation in the industry this year, concentrating on access as the key focus to this end. Front Row forms part of this approach, in giving free access and support to the front row for IAB events and workshops to black students, entrepreneurs and agency interns between the ages of 18-24, and going forward 18-28.”



"[SA's advertising industry] is not transformed" - Veli Ngubane In this week's #BizTakeouts podcast, we interviewed Veli Ngubane, head of the IAB SA's Transformation Council, following the launch announcement of the organisation's Front Row initiative and the necessity for transformation...

"The IAB South Africa serves to empower the media and marketing industry to thrive in a digital economy. We do this through our connected culture and access to experts and expertise. It is vital that we are always increasing our engagement with the future leaders of our industry while bringing in a fresh, and different, perspective to the IAB SA as a whole,” adds Paula Hulley, CEO of the IAB SA. “Platforms like the IAB SA Front Row and IAB SA Youth Action Council, aim to provide easier access to information and platforms of engagement while creating valuable collaborative spaces and the opportunity to ‘sit at the table’ with seasoned industry leaders at the highest level.”



IAB invites young, black and gifted creatives to take up space in the Front Row Front Row offers creative youth wider access to career-building opportunities...

In addition to being given access to some of our country’s most brilliant digital media and marketing minds, each of the five winners received a R15,000, non-transferable, online-course voucher from The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business to further their digital creative and business studies, as well as a R3,000 voucher from Bookmarks 2020 event partner, G-Star and access to the front row at the



Front Row winner Mahlatse Moti Here, our interview with Moti:



Congratulations on being announced a Front Row winner! What does this recognition and opportunity mean to you?



Thank you. This opportunity means that transformation isn’t just a buzzword and that steps are being taken to bring equality into our industry on different levels. It means that our voices as young black creatives are valued and that we are worthy of access and being in the same room as industry leaders.



What are you currently studying and/or where do you work?



I completed my BA Motion Picture Medium (AFDA) in 2017 and a Postgraduate Diploma in Brand Contact Management (Vega) in 2018. I currently work in channel marketing for an IT company.



What course are you thinking of studying at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and why?



I’m leaning towards the Digital Marketing course. The future is digital and I’d like to be well-equipped with the knowledge of how to leverage different digital tools best.



Tell us a bit about your experience. Why the creative industry and your field of interest?



I’ve always been a storyteller but my journey in the creative industry began in film school. In final year I majored in TV Directing, Producing and Editing. I started working in my third year as a video editor at a digital agency. It was there where I learnt that my interest is broader than just video, and I decided to pursue my postgrad in Branding. I then interned at another agency and at a production company until I got my current job.



Comment on the challenges facing the industry.



My biggest challenge in the industry has been the lack of nurture for young talent. It feels like creative leaders aren’t looking out for juniors, which is why platforms such as the Front Row are imperative. I constantly see posts for mid-level and senior staff but it often feels like there isn’t space for graduates and entry-level creatives to plug in and grow.



Another challenge is the exploitation of those entry-level creatives once they get their foot in the door. There is nothing that comes easy but it often feels like the odds are stacked against the young black creative.



Comment on the current state of the industry/the impact of the pandemic and current lockdown on the industry.



The coronavirus pandemic is going to push us to do things differently. We are forced to keep the wheels of the economy turning and I think that if we are successful, going forward, the way we work is going to change. Companies and agencies may be more open to remote working and flexible hours.



Creatively, it is both an exciting and frustrating time. There are obviously limitations with some of the channels that are traditionally used but this means that there is room for opportunity with digital work.



I look forward to seeing how brands are going to push the boundaries and find experimental, innovative ways to communicate.



Comment on the power of access, mentorship and collaboration in transforming the industry?



The power of access and transformation means that the playing field in the industry is levelled and the work that is produced is more representative of our diverse country. It means that creative work is informed and truly authentic. Mentorship and collaboration are two valuable ways of nurturing talent whilst giving opportunity. It provides perspective when creating work, and it is another chance to learn from one another.



What does the future of the industry look like to you?

The future of the industry to me looks like a transformed, inclusive space. It looks like exciting, daring creative work that celebrates South Africans, educates them and entertains them. It looks like leveraging technology and innovation in order to keep telling stories in a new way and exciting way.

What are you most looking forward to?



I’m really looking forward to constantly learning, growing and taking up space in the industry. The journey has its highs and lows but I try to keep pushing myself and being better than I was the day before. I look forward to creating meaningful work and building purposeful brands in the future.



