One week to go for the Assegai Awards 2023

2 Nov 2023
Issued by: DMASA
The highly anticipated Assegai Awards 2023 is just around the corner, 9 November 2023 and it's time for all agency and company finalists to secure their tickets for this prestigious event. As marketing professionals gear up for an evening filled with excitement and celebration, the Assegai Awards promises to recognise and honour outstanding achievements in the ever-evolving world of marketing. So, mark your calendars and get ready to mingle with industry leaders, innovators, and creative minds!
One week to go for the Assegai Awards 2023

Winning an Assegai Award is not only a mark of distinction, but also a stepping stone to gaining industry recognition. The awards ceremony gathers industry leaders, key decision-makers, and marketing professionals from various sectors under one roof. It offers an unrivalled networking platform, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

The Assegai Awards 2023 appreciates and acknowledges the power of creativity and its ability to make a real impact with ROI. It showcases how creativity can be applied to marketing strategies, enabling brands to connect with their target audience in more meaningful ways. From catchy slogans to visually stunning campaigns, the awards night will undoubtedly be a showcase of creativity at its finest.

So mark your calendars, grab your seats, and prepare yourselves for an unforgettable evening that will leave you in awe. The countdown is on, and the excitement is building! See you at the Assegai Awards 2023!

To get your tickets, please visit our website http://assegaiawards.co.za or click on this Quicket link: https://qkt.io/b.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

