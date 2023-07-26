Bringing buyers and sellers together - winning the game

Africa's largest bid, tender, proposal, pricing, writing, and sales professional event: APMP SA's 14th Annual Conference.

Doing risk right: Back to basics

The Association of Proposal Management Professionals South Africa (APMP SA) is thrilled to announce its 14th annual conference on 12 September 2023, as a conference within the prestigious Smart Procurement World Indaba.

As Africa's premier event in winning business through proposals and pitches, APMP SA's annual conference stands out as a must-attend event for businesses and professionals across all industries that need to propose or respond to tenders to win work.

APMP SA covers a skills gap in the market and is designed to provide the global and local best practices required to prepare, develop, and submit compliant and compelling proposals, tender responses and pitches.

Under the theme of 'Doing Risk Right', this year’s conference will delve into the fundamental principles and strategies essential for success in the competitive business landscape.

The conference will feature industry leaders delivering valuable insights on qualifying opportunities, the power of storytelling, the importance of a compelling executive summary, and the role of compliance in winning business.

Attendees will also gain invaluable knowledge on pricing strategies to secure wins, navigate the current public sector tendering environment, and master the essentials of winning proposals and pitches.

Collaboration and networking opportunities

For the third year in a row, APMP SA has joined forces with Smart Procurement World; the renowned conference attracts sales and proposal teams, procurement teams, decision-makers, small businesses, and organisations of all sizes.

This partnership fosters shared networking and collaboration, providing an advantageous platform for buyers and sellers to form meaningful relationships and explore potential business opportunities.

The conference's networking events will unlock powerful insights and facilitate market access, particularly addressing small businesses’ challenges. Exhibitors gain access to expose their brands to potential buyers across markets.

The APMP SA and Smart Procurement World (SPW) support the mutual goal of promoting professionalism in the supply chain life cycle, promoting small business transformation and developing crucial skills.

Elevating professional development

In addition to the conference's rich content and networking opportunities, attendees will enhance their skills development. APMP SA's conference offers fit-for-purpose content contributing to Continuous Professional Development (CPD) units, ensuring participants acquire the necessary skills to build and enhance their businesses in the African market.

Good governance and compliance

Procurement is increasingly operating in an environment of increased scrutiny. SPW and APMP understand the importance of compliance and how to promote good governance. The mutual goal of improving the sourcing processes has led to a natural collaboration between the two organisations. It represents a significant commitment from both parties to deliver value to their members and audiences.

“Supply-chain consists of both buyers and sellers. By bringing procurement (the buyers) and bidders (the sellers) together, we are driving open engagement, alignment and an increased focus on the professionalism of both functions. Tender fraud needs the complicity of two parties. The tender/proposal process is two-way, and both sides must work together.” says Larissa Cornelius, director of APMP SA.

Supplier development

To win business, companies need to propose and bid for work. The conference leverages synergies to drive positive industry changes and promote small business (SMMEs) development.

“In the context of these unprecedented times assisting big and small businesses in professional and well-awarded tenders is a priority. We cannot afford to ignore the inefficiency, and it’s our responsibility to bridge the skills gap.” says Debbie Tagg, COO of Smart Procurement World

Join us at APMP SA's 14th Annual Conference

Date: 12 September 2023

Venue: Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Johannesburg

Ticket Cost: APMP Members: R2,875.00

Non-Members: R4,140.00

The APMP SA's 14th Annual Conference is a one-of-a-kind platform for professionals dedicated to winning business through proposals, bids, tenders and presentations. Unlock your potential, gain industry insights, and maximise your chances of ethically winning business.

Secure your spot today by visiting www.APMP.org.za or email annelize@apmp.org.za, where you can also explore individual and business membership options for ongoing support and professional growth.

For more information, please contact:

Annelize Smit

APMP SA Administrator

+27 (0)83 380 2317

annelize@apmp.org.za

About APMP SA:

APMP SA is the South African chapter of the global Association of Proposal Management Professionals. As a professional body and non-profit organisation, APMP SA aims to provide professionals with the tools, knowledge, and resources to enhance their skills.

The Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP) was formed in 1989 and is the worldwide authority for professionals dedicated to winning business through proposals, bids, tenders and presentations. APMP promotes the professional growth of its members by advancing the arts, sciences and technologies of winning business.

About Smart Procurement World

Smart Procurement (SP) is the largest professional development event for procurement and inbound supply chain, supported and endorsed by industry professional bodies. SP also achieves professional development for procurement and supply chain professionals while achieving economic development objectives in each region through enterprise and supplier development linking small businesses to the supply chain.