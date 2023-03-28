Industries

Rand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner

28 Mar 2023
Issued by: Rand Show
The Rand Show is happy to announce that Absa has come on board as the official bank partner for this year's event. This is incredibly impactful as the bank will sponsor a R50,000 cash prize for the winning SMME stand at the show. All SMMEs who book a stand in Hall 7 will be automatically entered into a competition in which visitors to the event will judge the winning stand.
Rand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner

In addition to this support, Absa is offering exhibitors the opportunity to trade using the bank’s merchant point-of-sale devices with free device rental, low transactional costs, and direct settlement of trading funds to a transactional account. The organisation will also be sharing essential payment option information as well as funding options at the SMME Summit being held on the 5 April, where Belinda Allen, payment specialist, will be presenting to SMEs.


The countdown begins: So many good reasons to visit the 2023 Rand Show
The countdown begins: So many good reasons to visit the 2023 Rand Show

Issued by Rand Show 18 hours ago

“Working with other stakeholders and the industry, Absa continues to seek various ways in which we can support our business customers and, in particular, small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Absa is fully committed to supporting SMEs along their journey by building strong relationships with them and creating innovative solutions that meet their unique needs, and our strategy to stay close to customers has placed us on solid footing to respond to the unique challenges faced by this vital segment. Our sponsorship of the Rand Show allows us to have meaningful conversations with clients, and it is a platform where we can connect to individuals and the business community,” says Ronnie Mbatsane, managing executive, SME Business Absa Relationship Banking.

Rand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner
Rand Show
Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
