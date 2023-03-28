Rand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner

In addition to this support, Absa is offering exhibitors the opportunity to trade using the bank’s merchant point-of-sale devices with free device rental, low transactional costs, and direct settlement of trading funds to a transactional account. The organisation will also be sharing essential payment option information as well as funding options at the SMME Summit being held on the 5 April, where Belinda Allen, payment specialist, will be presenting to SMEs.





“Working with other stakeholders and the industry, Absa continues to seek various ways in which we can support our business customers and, in particular, small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Absa is fully committed to supporting SMEs along their journey by building strong relationships with them and creating innovative solutions that meet their unique needs, and our strategy to stay close to customers has placed us on solid footing to respond to the unique challenges faced by this vital segment. Our sponsorship of the Rand Show allows us to have meaningful conversations with clients, and it is a platform where we can connect to individuals and the business community,” says Ronnie Mbatsane, managing executive, SME Business Absa Relationship Banking.