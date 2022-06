Basa Awards entries deadline extended

The deadline for entries to the 25th Annual Basa Awards, partnered by Hollard has been extended to 20 June 2022.

Community development



Corporate social investment



Beyond borders partnership



First-time sponsor



Innovation



Long-term partnership



Sponsorship in-kind



SMME award

Basa recently hosted an Awards Entry workshop to facilitate the process of entry for those with business and arts partnerships interested in entering. A recording of this recent workshop can be found here The eight categories open for entry are as follows:For further information about categories, eligibility and judging criteria, and entry guidelines, visit https://basa.co.za/awards/ Interested applicants can also contact the Awards’ support team at az.oc.asab@sdrawa or call 011 447 2295 /2182/2743 during business hours.