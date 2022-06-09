Industries

    Basa Awards entries deadline extended

    9 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
    The deadline for entries to the 25th Annual Basa Awards, partnered by Hollard has been extended to 20 June 2022.
    Basa Awards entries deadline extended

    Basa recently hosted an Awards Entry workshop to facilitate the process of entry for those with business and arts partnerships interested in entering. A recording of this recent workshop can be found here.

    The eight categories open for entry are as follows:
    • Community development
    • Corporate social investment
    • Beyond borders partnership
    • First-time sponsor
    • Innovation
    • Long-term partnership
    • Sponsorship in-kind
    • SMME award

    For further information about categories, eligibility and judging criteria, and entry guidelines, visit https://basa.co.za/awards/.

    Interested applicants can also contact the Awards’ support team at az.oc.asab@sdrawa or call 011 447 2295 /2182/2743 during business hours.

    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
    BASA, Business and Arts South Africa, call for entries

