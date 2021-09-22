A fruitful partnership between The National Lotteries Commission and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they will partner with The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on 6 and 7 October 2021. Since the inception in 1999, NLC has successfully regulated South Africa's national lottery and other lotteries, while collecting and distributing over R30bn to good causes.