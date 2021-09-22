A fruitful partnership between The National Lotteries Commission and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they will partner with The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on 6 and 7 October 2021. Since the inception in 1999, NLC has successfully regulated South Africa's national lottery and other lotteries, while collecting and distributing over R30bn to good causes.
Its commitment to its vision, and the mission to ‘ensure better regulation and social upliftment through innovation’ also remains undeterred. The NLC continues to protect the public through the regulation of lotteries and sport pools.An opportunity for collaboration
The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offers public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in brave conversations and learn from industry pioneers.
As a gold sponsor, the NLC is set to host a fireside chat at the conference on Purposed Gender Sensitive Economic Policies.Top Women together
“Empowerment is not only what we do through our mandate, it is also how we live out our values. The NLC’s commitment to enhancing the status of women is evident in our leadership, our funding, and even our procurement principles through the Supplier Development Programme.” - National Lotteries Commission
Topco Media warmly welcomes NLC on board!
Click here to get your ticket to join us: https://topco.co.za/top-women-conference-ticket-registration/