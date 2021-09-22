Think Creative Africa chosen as creative agency for Inspired Education Group

The agency stood head and shoulders above the rest and from September 2021 will handle all the design, marketing communication and traditional media buying requirements for all the Inspired Education Group schools in South Africa.
The Inspired Education Group is a global private education school group with a footprint in Europe, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Educating over 50,000 students across 70 schools, it offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education that is more dynamic, relevant, and powerful.
On the African continent, Inspired has presence in two countries - Kenya and South Africa. Think Creative Africa will be implementing the communications campaigns for the South African schools which comprise eight Reddam House schools and three Reddford House schools situated in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape.
Zetu Damane, chief strategy officer of Think Creative Africa, says that the private education sector is extremely competitive, especially given the current socio-economic climate. “We look forward to delivering meaningful results for Inspired by creatively demonstrating the value parents derive when they choose to entrust their children's education with Inspired,” she adds.
"The inspired account is a great win for us as this is a global brand with a strong, relevant and growing presence in South Africa. As a team that deeply understands the nuances of the marketplace, we are excited to provide a unique perspective to the brand communication. We are able to tap into our collective knowledge to create work that not only resonates but is also universal,” says Thibedi Meso, executive creative director of Think Creative Africa.
For Inspired’s schools, Think Creative Africa is a seamless fit. “We appreciate the Think Creative Africa team’s mindset and energy. They are young creatives with their feet planted firmly on African soil. They understand the youth, they understand innovation and elevate the concept of uniqueness; and these are values that align with Inspired,” says Ravi Nadasen, chief executive officer at Inspired Education Group South Africa. “Think Creative Africa is setting a new standard in education communication excellence, their talent shines through their work and they know how to successfully connect brand to audience. Our brand is in very good hands.” About Think Creative Africa
Think Creative Africa is an independent through-the-line advertising agency that combines truly African creativity and data-led insights to generate ideas that solve business problems and impact society. Clients include Vodacom, Multichoice, AMKA, Gautrain and The Jack Ma Foundation. Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer Nkgabiseng Motau is on the Cannes Lions Jury 2021 and has been invited to represent South Africa at Ad Stars. For more information visit www.thinkcreativeafrica.co.za
