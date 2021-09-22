Gagasi FM Shero Awards continue to celebrate women of KZN

The virtual edition of the 5th Annual Gagasi FM Shero Awards was held on Friday, 17 September 2021. Hosted by Nomalanga Shozi live from Gagasi FM studios, the virtual event celebrated the nominated women and also served as the platform to profile the amazing work that these women are doing. The Gagasi FM Shero Awards recognise and celebrate women from all walks of life who are making a difference in their communities, as well as those who are flying the KZN flag high in their respective fields.
This year’s instalment #Shero2021, saw an increase in the number of entries received from the public compared to the previous years, which is testimony to the growth and continued credibility of the awards. From the entries received, nominees were selected by our independent auditors. There are 11 categories in total which include amongst other the Social Entrepreneurship award which was sponsored by Unilever, the Science & Technology award which was sponsored by Vodacom and the Sports category which was sponsored by Hollywood Bets.
“We are very happy with the success of this year’s Gagasi FM Shero Awards. At the time when we are faced with so much as a country, it was very encouraging to see KZN getting fully behind the campaign and participating through submission of entries and by watching the award ceremony live on our digital platforms. The stream received over 3000 views on Facebook, YouTube, and the Gagasi FM App Combined. Congratulations to all winners, we hope that this recognition will inspire them to continue to shine in their respective fields,” says Gagasi FM Head of Commercial Hub, Phinda Magwaza.
In addition to the 11 categories, there is also a grand prize in a form of the Overall Shero Award that is given to an overall winner selected from category winners. Each year this award is named after an iconic and legendary woman. This year, the main award was named after Dr. Gcina Mhlophe.
Apart from being a seasoned and internationally acclaimed author and storyteller, Dr. Mhlophe is also a Founding Director of Gcinamasiko Arts & Heritage trust. The Dr. Gcina Mhlophe Achievement Award went to businesswoman Zodwa Msimang, founder of Ikhono Communications, who also won the Social Entrepreneurship category.
The winners of the 11 categories of the 5th Annual Gagasi FM Shero awards were as follows:
- Creative Arts Category – Lelly Mntungwa
- Entertainment and Music – Lumkah Fabulas
- Sports – Zinhle Ndawonde
- Science and Technology – Sanelisiwe Molotsi
- Big Business Professional - Thobeka Ndlovu
- Enterprise – Yolanda Zondi
- Social Entrepreneurship – Zodwa Msimang
- Education – Grace Phumelele Ndlovu
- Public Service – Ziphozonke Fortunate Mkhize
- KZN Ambassador – Nosipho Nos Royale Mkhize
To view the virtual event, click on the link below: https://fb.watch/88xqNMiPyA/
#Shero2021