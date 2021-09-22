Gagasi FM Shero Awards continue to celebrate women of KZN

The virtual edition of the 5th Annual Gagasi FM Shero Awards was held on Friday, 17 September 2021. Hosted by Nomalanga Shozi live from Gagasi FM studios, the virtual event celebrated the nominated women and also served as the platform to profile the amazing work that these women are doing. The Gagasi FM Shero Awards recognise and celebrate women from all walks of life who are making a difference in their communities, as well as those who are flying the KZN flag high in their respective fields.