A fruitful partnership between Unilever and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference

Topco Media is proud to announce that they have chosen to partner with Unilever for the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Conference, taking place on 6 and 7 October 2021. Unilever South Africa (Pty Ltd) is over 100 years old and is one of the largest FMCG companies in South Africa. Eight out of every 10 households in South Africa contain at least one Unilever product! As a purpose-centered organisation, Unilever is dedicated to increasing its positive social impact.

The Standard Bank Top Women Conference brings together a trusted network of over 10,000 women entrepreneurs and leaders who are embracing innovative gender empowerment strategies. The two-day virtual event offers public and private sectors tailored solutions, allowing delegates to engage in 'brave conversations' and learn from industry pioneers.Unilever joined the Top Women Community this year as a silver sponsor for the conference and appointed their vice president of human resources for Africa, Mechell Chetty, to share her insights and knowledge in a 'fireside chat,' where the journey to 50/50 by 2030 will be unpacked."I am proud of the work that we have been doing here at Unilever. We have made significant progress on gender empowerment. In 2020 we were recognised through the Standard Bank Top Women's Awards Gender empowered organisation: Diversity in the Workplace award. We were also recognised for our momentum on gender equity, diversity and inclusion, which includes: achieving gender balance at management ahead of our 2021 global ambition, leading the way with progressive policies and practices such as maternal wellbeing standards, flexible working practices and the societal impact we have made through our Brands with Purpose, such as the Dove self-esteem project and the Joko Domestic Silence initiatives." – Mechell Chetty, Unilever HR VP, Africa.Topco Media warmly welcomes Unilever on board!