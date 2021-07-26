Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

24th Basa Awards theme calls for the creative sector to 'rise'

26 Jul 2021
Issued by: Business and Arts South Africa
One of the creative sector's most anticipated awards events, the 24th annual Basa Awards, partnered by Hollard, shines a spotlight on partnerships with the arts that have, through their projects, made a positive impact.

“Art stimulates creativity. Businesses that understand the power of art to the mind, heart and the bottom-line collaborate with creatives and through their work champion change, social cohesion, growth and well-being. Since its inception, the Basa Awards have recognised and celebrated these impactful business and art collaborations,” says Basa chairperson Charmaine Soobramoney. “Across seven categories and a Special Award, the 2021 Basa Awards once again highlight the many ways in which business and the creative sector have successfully collaborated despite the challenges presented by the pandemic this past year,” she adds.

According to Basa CEO, Ashraf Johaardien, the theme for this year, ‘Rise,’ is both a celebration and a call to action. “Inspired by the great Maya Angelou poem ‘Still I Rise’, we felt it was important to acknowledge, augment and amplify the resilience of the arts sector and the business partnerships that have helped them endure; a quality that is reflected in the reimagining of content and context found in the projects and very determination of the projects chosen,” he explains.

“The recent turmoil in South Africa has fortunately also brought with it a beautiful demonstration of the resilience that comes from a true sense of community. It is this sense of community, this acknowledgement that we are all in this together, this idea that we can be better together, that gives us the power to rise above any challenge we face as a society. The Basa Awards are a celebration of this ability to transcend and embrace a better future and we look forward to recognising the businesses, artists and art organisations who make this possible,” says Heidi Brauer, Hollard’s chief marketing officer.   

There are 20 finalists in the seven awards categories, as follows:

The Community Development Award recognises support for arts and culture projects enhancing their communities, whether through education, skills development, contributing to livelihoods or employment, tourism or other growth opportunities in the community. The finalists are:
  • Investec StartUp School and Marimba Jam (Pty) Ltd, for Marimba Jam
  • Mindspace Consulting CC (t/a Museum Store Africa) and Impact Space, for Masks4Good – a community collective
  • Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Ltd, and Outreach Foundation, for Letters to You and Me – an intergenerational project

The SMME Award is for vital support given to the arts by a micro, small or medium enterprise with up to 200 full-time employees and an annual turnover of no more than R10m. The finalists are:
  • Mindspace Consulting CC (t/a Impact Space) and Womandlachallenge, for the Womandlachallenge
  • Mrs Woolf (Pty) Ltd and Artist Proof Studio, for The Lockdown Collection
  • The Bantry Bay Suite Hotel and The Rainbow Academy, School of Performing Arts and Business, for The Rainbow Academy: Making Rainbows in the Time of Covid-19-South Africa

The First-Time Sponsor Award is for a sponsor supporting the arts for the first time, regardless of size, budget, whether it is through CSI, marketing, HR, B-BBEE or other. The finalists are:
  • Adcock Ingram Critical Care and The National School of the Arts, for LIFELINES - Chandelier Installation
  • Mindspace Consulting CC (t/a Impact Space) and Womandlachallenge, for the Womandlachallenge
  • Sirdar and Artist Proof Studio, for The Lockdown Collection

The Sponsorship In-Kind Award acknowledges a sponsor giving quantifiable and impactful non-monetary support to the arts. This may be through in-kind provision of equipment, materials, media or PR support, space, transportation or travel, or any other products or services, as opposed to monetary sponsorship. The finalists are:
  • AkzoNobel South Africa/Dulux South Africa and Baz-Art, for the International Public Art Festival
  • Royal Hotel Riebeek Kasteel and Arts Town Riebeek Valley, for the Royal Arts Town Amphitheatre Summer Theatre Season
  • The Bantry Bay Suite Hotel and The Rainbow Academy, School of Performing Arts and Business, for The Rainbow Academy: Making Rainbows in the Time of Covid-19-South Africa

The Innovation Award celebrates the most innovative, cutting edge and progressive partnership that served all partners’ purposes effectively. These breakthrough projects and partnerships should demonstrate great creativity, originality, reinvention, new methodologies, or technological/digital innovation. The finalists are:
  • Mrs Woolf (Pty) Ltd and Artist Proof Studio, for The Lockdown Collection
  • MTN SA Foundation and UJ Gallery, for UJ’s Moving Cube breaks ground with MTN’s Blind Alphabet
  • The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and the National Arts Festival, for the Virtual National Arts Festival

The Long-Term Partnership Award recognises outstanding initiative and commitment to the arts over a longer term period (at least three years) as an integral part of the sponsor’s strategy. The value to the arts project, the broader community and the sponsor, must be apparent. The finalists are:
  • MTN SA Foundation and UJ Gallery, for the UJ Art Gallery and MTN SA Foundation Partnership
  • Nando's and Spier Arts Trust, for the Nando’s Creative Exchange
  • Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Ltd, and Outreach Foundation, for Letters to You and Me - an intergenerational project

The Beyond Borders Partnership Award recognises a partnership that builds brand reputation and audience for both partners across borders, through a project showcasing South Africa to the rest of the continent and/or overseas, or bringing international or intercontinental arts projects to South Africa. The finalists are:
  • The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and African Artists for Development (ADD), for Lumieres d'Afriques
  • The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and the National Arts Festival, for the Virtual National Arts Festival

The independent adjudication panel for the Basa Awards is chaired by Khanyi Mamba (marketing communications manager: sub-Saharan Africa, Cambridge Assessment International Education). Also on the 2021 panel are Heidi Brauer (chief marketing officer, Hollard Insurance), Kojo Baffoe (entrepreneur, author and editor), Lerato Matsoso (entertainment editor: Sunday Sun and Daily Sun), Makgati Molebatsi (senior art specialist: Aspire Art Auctions) and Theresho Selesho (creative entrepreneur and CEO: Matchbox Live). The primary concern of the panel is to evaluate each nomination on its level of success and creativity in achieving both the business and arts organisations’ objectives. The Awards are audited by Middel & Partners, and the winners will be announced on 30 August 2021.

About Business and Arts South Africa

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) was founded in 1997 as a joint initiative between government and the private sector as part of a strategy to secure greater involvement in the arts and from businesses operating in South Africa. Constituted in terms of the Companies Act, Basa is registered as a public benefit organisation. Basa champions business investment within the arts, cultural and heritage sector, driving focused and sustained partnerships by unlocking shared value and fostering social cohesion. For more information, please go to www.basa.co.za

Business and Arts South Africa
Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
Nando's, Standard Bank, BASA, Business and Arts South Africa, MTN SA Foundation, National Arts Festival, Hollard, Rand Merchant Bank, BASA Awards, Dulux South Africa, Baz-Art

