Getting real about virtual events

9 Oct 2020
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
2020 sure has been event-ful. Online platforms have proven increasingly valuable, especially in the business-to-business space, enabling more knowledge sharing, wider audience reach and networking opportunities than ever before!

Learn something new every day

Virtual events have removed the constraints of travel, parking and security check-in times, but their back-to-back volumes can make for overwhelming choice and calendar overlaps. For those that do make the effort to Zoom in, you’re usually guaranteed some form of valuable take out from the thought leadership of those that have bravely jumped into the virtual space (otherwise you’d be giving the lecture yourself).

On track with event registration goals

Bizcommunity’s platforms and one-on-one service levels have a proven track record of getting desired responses to industry event promotion, allowing event organisers to take care of planning a successful event, while we take care of promotions.

Event requirements such as calls-for-entry, nominations and early bird tickets hit the mark on Biz, with high daily visibility to 490,000 business-to-business readers, via 19 targeted industry verticals. This year we have successfully assisted client PR and eventing companies in ensuring Nedbank IMC Conference, Prism Awards, IAB Bookmarks Awards, VMLY&R Live from the Edge and the Africa Brand Summit reached and surpassed registration targets.

What’s in the BizEvent package?
    1. Save the date calendar listing
    2. Right-hand margin countdown timer (for entries, early bird specials or registrations)
    3. Promo material - 490x100 banner ads, top-story image, countdown timer artwork and social media images to your specifications
    4. Publish event details via 2 x pre-event press releases on Biz front page in the relevant industry sector (supplied)
    5. Create more hype via 2 x exclusive pre-event interviews (may be used to showcase sponsors or speakers in multi-formats)
    6. Pre-event social media for all releases to over 70,000 followers
    7. Option of ticket giveaway competition
    8. Branded Special Section archive for your event content (extends sponsor exposure ROI for one year)
    9. Event conference and ceremony coverage for additional awareness
    10. Post-event analytic reports on banner campaign and articles
Reach decision makers in Africa - you take care of your event planning, we’ll take care of the promotions

Call 0861 812 000 or email moc.ytinummoczib@selas.

Bizcommunity.com
Africa's foremost B2B news media catering to and showcasing 370,000 companies and individuals across 18 industry sectors.
About Us | News | Contact
