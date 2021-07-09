Pharmaceuticals Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Kantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads for 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
  • Ivermectin: balance of evidence shows no benefit against Covid-19
    Ivermectin has been touted as the wonder drug solution to the Covid-19 crisis. Several trials have suggested it may have some benefit. But the largest trial yet comparing ivermectin to placebo was published on Friday. It found no statistically significant benefit from ivermectin but possible harm from the drug. By Nathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits
  • #BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Khensani Nobanda
    Khensani Nobanda, group executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (the IMC's naming sponsor) is going to be in conversation with group CEO Mike Brown, discussing how to ensure your CEO doesn't see marketing as an indecent proposal. "I think it's a key topic because a lot of times marketing is looked at as a cost centre versus an investment for the growth of an organisation. It's going to be interesting to hear Mike's view on this!" By Jessica Tennant
Show more

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#BreatheEasierSA with RespiClear Decongestant range. Now in Dis-Chem stores nationwide

9 Jul 2021
Issued by: ACDOCO SA
South Africans are now able to breathe easier with the new RespiClear® Decongestant range from OBEL®. The range boasts steroid-free nebs, petroleum-free vapour rub and preservative-free drops for inhalation. All products are formulated with key essential oils, including eucalyptus and menthol, both with excellent anti-viral properties.

The RespiClear® Decongestant Nebs are the first steroid-free nebules for inhalation available over the counter, without a prescription, and boast anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. The RespiClear® Decongestant Vapor Rub comes in a unique hygiene pump and is further distinguished by being paraben, petroleum and turpentine-free. The RespiClear® Decongestant Drops are entirely preservative-free.

The nature-inspired formulations of the range combine key natural aromatic essential oils of menthol and eucalyptus amongst others in easy-to-use formulations for quick and effective relief of symptoms associated with bronchitis, flu, cold and other conditions that impact on the upper respiratory tract to give effective relief of symptoms and may further work to alleviate mucous build-up. These essential oils not only provide anti-viral and anti-bacterial effects but also anti-inflammatory properties too.

Eucalyptus is a natural anti-inflammatory agent known to reduce pain and relieve cold and asthma symptoms, cough frequency, nasal congestion, and headache by decreasing mucus build-up and expanding the bronchi and bronchioles of your lungs. In addition eucalyptus contains a compound called cineole which is known to kill bacteria. Menthol boasts anti-pain and anti-inflammatory properties and has been used for centuries in treating colds, flu, asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory ailments.

There is no better time to #BreatheEasierSA and Keep safe. The OBEL® RespiClear® range is suitable for the whole family and now available at Dis-Chem stores nationwide. Find your nearest store or buy online at https://bit.ly/RespiClear_at_Dischem.

ACDOCO SA
ACDOCO SA is a specialist consumer packaged goods distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years.
Comment

Read more: Dis-Chem, ACDOCO SA

Related

ACDOCO SAThe toothpaste that keeps kids brushing and brushing6 Jul 2021
Dis-Chem rolls out DeliverD 60-minute delivery service1 Jul 2021
Leap CommunicationsGet enough sleep or face low energy and poor concentration - research29 Jun 2021
ACDOCO SAExtend your salon visit and get nourished and strengthened hair28 Jun 2021
Doktor.se to launch in Africa18 Jun 2021
ADCO CBD5 benefits of CBD9 Jun 2021
ACDOCO SAAnusol Ointment for internal and external piles6 May 2021
Atter Pathology Services' Travel Pass from IATA opens the door for international flights to return30 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz