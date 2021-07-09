BreatheEasierSA with RespiClear Decongestant range. Now in Dis-Chem stores nationwide

The RespiClear® Decongestant Nebs
are the first steroid-free nebules for inhalation available over the counter, without a prescription, and boast anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. The RespiClear® Decongestant Vapor Rub
comes in a unique hygiene pump and is further distinguished by being paraben, petroleum and turpentine-free. The RespiClear® Decongestant Drops
are entirely preservative-free.
The nature-inspired formulations of the range combine key natural aromatic essential oils of menthol and eucalyptus amongst others in easy-to-use formulations for quick and effective relief of symptoms associated with bronchitis, flu, cold and other conditions that impact on the upper respiratory tract to give effective relief of symptoms and may further work to alleviate mucous build-up. These essential oils not only provide anti-viral and anti-bacterial effects but also anti-inflammatory properties too.
Eucalyptus is a natural anti-inflammatory agent known to reduce pain and relieve cold and asthma symptoms, cough frequency, nasal congestion, and headache by decreasing mucus build-up and expanding the bronchi and bronchioles of your lungs. In addition eucalyptus contains a compound called cineole which is known to kill bacteria. Menthol boasts anti-pain and anti-inflammatory properties and has been used for centuries in treating colds, flu, asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory ailments.
There is no better time to #BreatheEasierSA and Keep safe. The OBEL® RespiClear® range is suitable for the whole family and now available at Dis-Chem stores nationwide. Find your nearest store or buy online at https://bit.ly/RespiClear_at_Dischem
.