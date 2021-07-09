Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Kantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads for 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
  • Ivermectin: balance of evidence shows no benefit against Covid-19
    Ivermectin has been touted as the wonder drug solution to the Covid-19 crisis. Several trials have suggested it may have some benefit. But the largest trial yet comparing ivermectin to placebo was published on Friday. It found no statistically significant benefit from ivermectin but possible harm from the drug. By Nathan Geffen & Elsabé Brits
  • #BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Khensani Nobanda
    Khensani Nobanda, group executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank (the IMC's naming sponsor) is going to be in conversation with group CEO Mike Brown, discussing how to ensure your CEO doesn't see marketing as an indecent proposal. "I think it's a key topic because a lot of times marketing is looked at as a cost centre versus an investment for the growth of an organisation. It's going to be interesting to hear Mike's view on this!" By Jessica Tennant
Show more

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19 vaccine rollout opens for over 35s from August

9 Jul 2021
Over 35s can get their Covid-19 jabs from 1 August, with registration for this age cohort opening from 15 July, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a media briefing today...
Source: 123rf.com
In another big push towards getting as many people vaccinated as possible, she said her department has been in talks with Treasury this week to fund more healthcare workers to staff vaccine sites over weekends. This has been achieved and the start date for weekend vaccinations will be around 1 August.

The minister also confirmed that the Chinese Coronavac vaccine had received regulatory approval in South Africa. These are set to be used alongside the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently being used in the country, she said.

Latest numbers


South Africa reported 22,910 new cases yesterday (8 July), taking the total reported Covid-19 infections to 2,135,246.

The cumulative number of death has climbed to 63,499, while recoveries stand at 1,862,900, leaving the country with 208,847 active cases. The total number of vaccines administered is 4,017,442.

While Gauteng remains the epicentre of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, Kubayi-Ngubane said that it appears that the country is now reaching its peak in cases.

However, she said that there was now concern that the third wave would start to increase in other provinces, including the Western Cape and Limpopo.
Comment

Read more: vaccines, rollout, cases, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, COVID-19, third wave

Related

Africa CDC and MTN launch Covid-19 "One More Push" campaign1 day ago
SA mine deaths rose 33% in the first half 20211 day ago
Survey estimates half of all adults under 70 have likely had Covid-192 days ago
UN warns excluding women from top jobs threatens Covid-19 recovery2 days ago
The combined assurance model: Designed to improve accountability?2 days ago
Belgian-Congolese chef opens Senegal's first artisan chocolate shop3 days ago
Lockdown restrictions: Embattled businesses will fall further into rental arrears3 days ago
Why 'doing good' is a business priority3 days ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz