Covid-19 vaccine rollout opens for over 35s from August

Over 35s can get their Covid-19 jabs from 1 August, with registration for this age cohort opening from 15 July, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a media briefing today...

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered to South Africans is 4 017 442 #VaccineRollOutSA #vaccinated #VaccinesWork #IChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/9MdVVoF108 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 8, 2021

Latest numbers

In another big push towards getting as many people vaccinated as possible, she said her department has been in talks with Treasury this week to fund more healthcare workers to staff vaccine sites over weekends. This has been achieved and the start date for weekend vaccinations will be around 1 August.The minister also confirmed that the Chinese Coronavac vaccine had received regulatory approval in South Africa. These are set to be used alongside the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently being used in the country, she said.South Africa reported 22,910 new cases yesterday (8 July), taking the total reported Covid-19 infections to 2,135,246.The cumulative number of death has climbed to 63,499, while recoveries stand at 1,862,900, leaving the country with 208,847 active cases. The total number of vaccines administered is 4,017,442.While Gauteng remains the epicentre of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, Kubayi-Ngubane said that it appears that the country is now reaching its peak in cases.However, she said that there was now concern that the third wave would start to increase in other provinces, including the Western Cape and Limpopo.