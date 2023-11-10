Takealot expands on-demand delivery service to Johannesburg

Takealot.com has expanded its on-demand service to Johannesburg, offering customers a curated range of products delivered within 60 minutes.

TakealotNOW shoppers in Johannesburg will be able to shop hundreds of products ranging from laptops, tablets and smartphones to loadshedding solutions, sports equipment, toys, and even luxury beauty, all through the Mr D app. The innovative on-demand service will be available in Sandton, Rivonia, Bryanston, Cresta, Fourways, Rosebank and Northgate.

“The value in TakealotNOW has been clear for our customers. Since we’ve launched our pilot, we’ve seen very interesting use cases and trends in terms of orders. For example, during the Rugby World Cup, our supporter kit was often ordered just before Springbok matches, giving fans a last-minute chance to show their support.,” says Frederik Zietsman, CEO of takealot.com.

TakealotNOW was initially piloted by Takealot through the Mr D app in August in Cape Town’s Northern suburbs.

The increased adoption and competitiveness of online retail in South Africa has pointed to a strong need for quick turnarounds on delivery in specific shopping categories.

One example saw a shopper order a UPS device as load shedding stages increased, allowing them to work-from-home within minutes, all without interruption. Another order contained luxury makeup, and was delivered at 8pm, just in time for a night out. So far, the most expensive item ordered and delivered within minutes has been an Apple MacBook. Popular items ordered over the weekend include childrens’ toys on Saturday mornings, and, of course, Springboks supporters’ kits.

“Our improved ability to deliver on-demand is a significant and exciting milestone for us. We’ve had great feedback on TakealotNOW so far, indicating a clear preference for faster delivery, and we will continue to expand even further in the coming months,” says Zietsman.

Says Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO: “It’s been amazing for us to see how TakealotNOW has perfectly aligned with both Takealot and Mr D’s customer-centric strategy to bring effortless convenience - and now in a way that goes beyond food and groceries.”

To shop TakealotNOW, customers in the mentioned areas need simply to download the Mr D app on the App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery, and once opened, navigate to the dedicated Shops tab to find the TakealotNOW store.