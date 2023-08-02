Nokwanda Khumalo joins BP Southern Africa as divisional GM

BP Southern Africa (bpSA) has appointed of Ms. Nokwanda Khumalo as the general manager for its mobility and convenience division. She will take up her new role from 1 September 2023.

Nokwanda Khumalo. Source: Supplied

Nokwanda joins BP as the company develops new ways of doing business to become more sustainable and is making far reaching strategic changes to ensure market competitiveness.

She comes with 12 years experience gained within the FMCG industry, and almost seven years in the energy sector and will lead the company’s mobility and convenience business as it adopts an optimised model to support the supply needed for growing a resilient retail network.

Nokwanda holds a Bachelor of Business Science degree with finance honours from the University of Cape Town, and she is currently pursuing a master’s in management: Energy Leadership from Wits Business School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nokwanda to BP at this time, her proven leadership and industry experience puts her in good stead to lead the high-grading of our portfolio network as we transition into an integrated energy company,” says Taelo Mojapelo, CEO BP Southern Africa.

“Her wealth of business experience will enhance our growth initiatives, designed to support our brand and serve our customers better into the future. She joins us at a time when our retail strategy is a key focus, and she will play a key role as we redefine convenience to provide our customers with a competitive offering.”