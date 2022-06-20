Standard Bank Top Women Leaders digimag 17th edition is bigger than ever

At the heart of our flagship digital magazine is celebrating success. We bring you stories from award-winning women entrepreneurs, executives and organisations making a difference in empowering women and laying the foundation for future generations. Top Women Leaders
recognises the invaluable contribution of women in leadership both locally and internationally.
This year’s edition brings you over 300 pages which cover almost 90 top gender empowered organisations, women leaders from both the public and private sector, and includes links to stellar Top Women podcasts and keynote addresses from the Standard Bank Top Women Summit.
Inside you’ll learn more about industry leaders who share their insights, inspirational journeys and highlight their efforts to empower women.
Five reasons for you to click and immerse yourself in this powerhouse digi-mag:
- Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE graces the front cover. Find out about the woman who inspires her servant-leadership
- 300+ pages of interviews, articles from thought leaders articles who share their tips and advice, and podcasts with industry leaders
- We profile 88 top gender empowered clients who are contributing to recognising the impact and value of women in leadership
- Find out who are the richest women in Africa
- You are just a click away from a world of inspiration!
With loads more inside this exciting bumper edition, you won’t want to miss out on this!
Check out the 17th edition of the Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication on the Issuu digital publishing platform here
.