Homemakers resumes printed issue

The new lockdown Level 3 regulations allow Homemakers
to get back to business with the publication and distribution of Homemakers
magazine as has been done for close to 40 years.
“The June issue of Homemakers
magazine will be back on magazine stands at a number of shopping centres across the country. The distribution to homes will be in line with region regulations to ensure the safety of our distribution team and the public,” says Hestelle Robinson, COO of Homemakers Media Holdings.
“We have used this time to create new ways to connect homeowners and home experts with the launch of six, monthly digital Homemakers editions
, two brand new websites
and a lobbying campaign
in an attempt to put pressure on the government to allow home improvement businesses to resume work earlier than lockdown Level 2,” says Reuben Louw, CEO of Homemakers Media Holdings.
The digital edition of Homemakers
magazine with added editorial content is now available alongside the printed edition.
