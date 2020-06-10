Homemakers resumes printed issue

Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Issued by: HOMEMAKERS
After a two month break due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Homemakers magazine will once again be available in hardcopy from the month of June.

The new lockdown Level 3 regulations allow Homemakers to get back to business with the publication and distribution of Homemakers magazine as has been done for close to 40 years.

“The June issue of Homemakers magazine will be back on magazine stands at a number of shopping centres across the country. The distribution to homes will be in line with region regulations to ensure the safety of our distribution team and the public,” says Hestelle Robinson, COO of Homemakers Media Holdings.

“We have used this time to create new ways to connect homeowners and home experts with the launch of six, monthly digital Homemakers editions, two brand new websites and a lobbying campaign in an attempt to put pressure on the government to allow home improvement businesses to resume work earlier than lockdown Level 2,” says Reuben Louw, CEO of Homemakers Media Holdings.

The digital edition of Homemakers magazine with added editorial content is now available alongside the printed edition.

Visit the Homemakers Media Holdings website to find out how we can help you promote your products and services to generate much needed cash flow for your business.

Visit the Homemakers website to read the digital edition of Homemakers magazine, get the latest home ideas and find a home expert in your region.

HOMEMAKERS has for the past two decades developed a unique bouquet of media opportunities enabling advertisers and exhibitors to communicate to discerning homeowners in the major urban areas of South Africa. Products include South Africa's dominant direct response magazines, HOMEMAKERSfair and RENOVATE. HOMEMAKERS Expo, the original and largest home lifestyle show also forms part of this dynamic company.
HOMEMAKERS, HOMEMAKERS Media Holdings, Covid-19

