Primedia Outdoor successfully executes first Prime-Intelligence advertising campaign alongside Audi South Africa

Following the success of their dynamic digital capabilities, Primedia Outdoor, the largest wholly South-African owned OOH advertising specialist that also operates in eight other African markets, has successfully executed its latest technically innovative product offering, Prime(i) Road and Prime(i) Mall.

Prime(i) short for Prime-Intelligence, offers advertisers the unique opportunity for mass personalisation through Primedia Outdoor’s state-of-the-art digital advertising platforms on both roadside and in the mall environment. The technology-enabled digital advertising platform allows for hyper-targeted and relevant brand messaging, enabling advertisers to communicate to their intended audience on a whole new level with the use of digital billboards.Prime(i) Road, uses anonymous vehicle recognition technology to target consumers of specific vehicles. All vehicle details are matched with an anonymised vehicle specification database and ads are triggered and served automatically, based on specific vehicle make and model when stationary. The pioneering technology is unique to Primedia Outdoor’s urban LED screens and currently rolled-out onto six digital billboards located on main arterials and at key intersections across Johannesburg and Pretoria. Prime(i) Road offers brands highly defined targeting ability and greater efficiency whereby reaching core audiences with no wastage.In 2019, Audi South Africa partnered with Primedia Outdoor to promote its new Audi A1 model in an innovative OOH campaign, whereby serving highly-targeted audiences a playful tongue-in-cheek creative message with the use of Prime(i) Road.“The vehicle recognition technology used by Primedia Outdoor on its digital billboards is ideal for targeting drivers of specific vehicles with a unique message. We were excited to have been the first automotive brand to utilise this innovative technology in the launch of key models to the South African market. This digital innovation was quite fitting to Audi’s brand claim of(advancement),” said Kirtanya Van Tonder, digital marketing manager of Audi South Africa.Also commenting on the Audi A1 innovative campaign is Jamie Norgarb, general manager of PHD: “When we first learnt that Primedia Outdoor were launching the vehicle recognition software, we knew it would be a perfect fit for Audi. At PHD, we believe that Innovation drives ROI and are always on the lookout for innovative opportunities that are strongly aligned to our client’s objectives.”Furthermore, Prime(i) Mall makes use of anonymous video analytics software that allows advertisers to serve target specific messaging to their intended audience in the mall environment, with ads being triggered based on shoppers’ distinct facial features. Prime(i) Mall is currently installed onto 24 of Primedia Outdoor’s digital mall navigation units in 10 key malls across South Africa.“We pride ourselves as the experts in dynamic creative optimisation and are committed in delivering intelligent, targeted and seamless digital out-of-home campaigns to our valued clients with the use of the latest technology,” said Jorja Wilkins, marketing and marketing services executive of Primedia Outdoor.In total, Primedia Outdoor has 30 technology-enabled cameras installed onto its digital assets, fully equipped with sophisticated and comprehensive data sources to provide advertisers with powerful and enriched audience data in real-time.